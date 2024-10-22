‘The View’: Whoopi Gets So Blinded by Studio Light She Can’t Read Teleprompter, Finishes the Show With Bright Blue Sunglasses

The studio lights of “The View” were apparently extra bright on Tuesday morning, blinding moderator Whoopi Goldberg to the point of needing one of her co-hosts to read the teleprompter in her place. But don’t worry, the ABC host had a quick solution.

The first segment of the talk show went off without a hitch, as the women discussed what kind of impact Liz Cheney’s endorsement for Kamala Harris might have on the campaign. There were no visible signs of struggle in reading from Whoopi.

But, when the show returned from commercial break for its second segment, she was holding her notecards over her eyes as she attempted to read the prompter. Her co-hosts gave her a few sentences uninterrupted, but eventually Joy Behar questioned why she was doing it.

“Because I can’t see! The light is killing me,” Whoopi retorted.

She made another attempt to soldier through, only for the audience to laugh at her heightened attempts to see. “I know! I know,” she said, acknowledging how silly she looked.

The host tried yet a third time, but was still struggling, so Behar offered for one of the other women to take over. Whoopi readily accepted, handing the reins over to Sara Haines to set up the next topic.

When the clips ended, the camera came back to Whoopi, who was suddenly rocking bright blue sunglasses.

“But enough about me,” she joked as the crowd cheered for her new look.

Indeed, she didn’t say another word about it for the rest of the show — and yes, she really did wear the glasses for the rest of the show.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.