‘The View’: Whoopi Gets So Blinded by Studio Light She Can’t Read Teleprompter, Finishes the Show With Bright Blue Sunglasses

Where the glasses came from is anyone’s guess

ABC

The studio lights of “The View” were apparently extra bright on Tuesday morning, blinding moderator Whoopi Goldberg to the point of needing one of her co-hosts to read the teleprompter in her place. But don’t worry, the ABC host had a quick solution.

The first segment of the talk show went off without a hitch, as the women discussed what kind of impact Liz Cheney’s endorsement for Kamala Harris might have on the campaign. There were no visible signs of struggle in reading from Whoopi.

But, when the show returned from commercial break for its second segment, she was holding her notecards over her eyes as she attempted to read the prompter. Her co-hosts gave her a few sentences uninterrupted, but eventually Joy Behar questioned why she was doing it.

“Because I can’t see! The light is killing me,” Whoopi retorted.

Read Next
'The View' Host Ana Navarro Flares Up at Trump Saying He's Met Her: 'Hell No!'

She made another attempt to soldier through, only for the audience to laugh at her heightened attempts to see. “I know! I know,” she said, acknowledging how silly she looked.

The host tried yet a third time, but was still struggling, so Behar offered for one of the other women to take over. Whoopi readily accepted, handing the reins over to Sara Haines to set up the next topic.

When the clips ended, the camera came back to Whoopi, who was suddenly rocking bright blue sunglasses.

“But enough about me,” she joked as the crowd cheered for her new look.

Indeed, she didn’t say another word about it for the rest of the show — and yes, she really did wear the glasses for the rest of the show.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Read Next
'The View': Whoopi Gets Censored On-Air After Rare Failure to Hold Back Curse Word

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.