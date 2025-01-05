The Vivienne, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Winner and All Star, Dies at 32

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” Series 1 winner The Vivienne has died at the age of 32, according to their friend and manager.

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams — The Vivienne, has passed this weekend,” publicist Simon Jones wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person.”

“Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career,” he continued. “We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’ family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

In addition to winning the first season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,” The Vivienne was known stateside for taking part in “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 7, which featured All Winners.

“These are words I never ever wanted to write. Viv was a close friend, a client and someone I loved very much. From the moment I met them in 2019, I know we could create magic together and I became their manager. Their talent was immense and the light they brought to every room was astonishing,” Jones’ message continued. “No on has ever made me laugh in my life as much as Viv did. Their comic genius and quick wit was like no other. I’m so proud and lucky that Viv was such a big part of my life every day for the last five years.”

“It’s tragic that their career was only just beginning. In musical theater, Viv had found a space and career they loved, excelled and thrived in,” he concluded. “I am heartbroken and devastated at this news. RIP my beautiful friend. You left us way too soon.”

Outside of “Drag Race,” The Vivienne also partook in many other British TV favorites, including “Dancing on Ice,” “Portrait Artist of the Year,” “Celebrity Mastermind,” “Celebrity Hunted,” “The Weakest Link” and “The Great British Sewing Bee,” just to name a few.