‘The White Lotus’ Teases Beautiful Beaches and Body Bags in Season 3 Trailer | Video

At long last, the first official trailer for “The White Lotus” Season 3 has arrived. And this time around, the critically beloved HBO hit is teasing beautiful beaches, boozy drinks and body bags.

“What happens in Thailand, stays in Thailand,” Michelle Monaghan’s Jaclyn teases as she and her friends clink glasses.

Over the last two seasons, Jennifer Coolidge served as the connective tissue between these stories of rich people behaving badly. For Season 3, she’s passed the torch onto Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda, who comes to Thailand as part of a corporate retreat so she can learn how to be a better spa manager. But just because The White Lotus Thailand is the best retreat in the world doesn’t excuse it from the same old shenanigans: We have a grumpy and mysterious older man (Walton Goggins) with a much younger girlfriend (Aimee Lou Wood), a family on the edge of losing their vast wealth, three frenemies and a resort that’s seeing more crime than ever before.

“Everyone who comes to Thailand, they’re either hiding from someone or they’re looking for someone,” an unseen character says. Watch the trailer, below.

In addition to Rothwell, Monaghan, Goggins and Wood, Season 3 of the HBO anthology series stars Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal (aka Lisa), Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Tayme Thapthimthong. Additional cast for this season includes Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly and Shalini Peiris.

Season 3 was created, written and directed by Mike White, who has been the creative mind behind the series from the beginning. It’s executive produced by White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Ever since the HBO show premiered in July of 2021, “The White Lotus” has been an awards favorite. That first season secured 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins, the most of any program that year. Season 2, which premiered in December of 2022, continued that hot streak, earning 23 Emmy nominations and five wins. This is clearly a series HBO is invested in. Weeks before Season 3 even premiered, the prestige network renewed “The White Lotus” for Season 4.

“The White Lotus” will premiere on HBO on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream on Max.