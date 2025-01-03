‘The Wild Robot’ Streaming Release Date Revealed

“The Wild Robot” will soon be available to stream on Peacock.

The critically acclaimed DreamWorks Animation film will begin streaming exclusively Peacock on Friday, Jan. 24, four months after “The Wild Robot” debuted in U.S. theaters on Sept. 27, 2024.

The streaming release follows the animated movie’s box office success, which saw “The Wild Robot” take the top spot at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. It has since crossed $323 million globally and currently ranks as 2024’s No. 1 most-watched non-sequel animated movie.

“The Wild Robot” will join the slate of DreamWorks animated movies that are currently streaming exclusively on Peacock, including “The Bad Guys,” “Spirit Untamed,” the “Kung Fu Panda” trilogy, the “Shrek” trilogy” and “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.”

Based on Peter Brown’s book of the same name, “The Wild Robot” follows Roz (Lupita Nyong’o) a robot that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must adapt to the harsh surroundings, and eventually builds relationships with the animals on the island, including a clever fox (Pedro Pascal) and an orphaned gosling named Brightbill (Kit Connor), per the official logline.

In addition to Nyong’o, Pascal and Connor, the voice cast for “The Wild Robot” includes Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Matt Berry, Ving Rhames, Mark Hamill and Catherine O’Hara.

The movie features music from composer Kris Bowers (“The Last Repair Shop,” “Bridgerton”) alongside along with two original songs from Maren Morris. Chris Sanders directed and wrote the screenplay for the film, while Dean DeBlois served as executive producer and Heather Lanza serves as a co-producer. Jeff Hermann also produced “The Wild Robot.”