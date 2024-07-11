Shailene Woodley’s ‘Three Women’ Debuts Stirring and Steamy First Trailer | Video

Starz is diving headfirst into the complicated world of female sexuality with the first trailer for “Three Women,” its drama starring Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise, Betty Gilpin and Gabrielle Creevy. The series premieres on Sept. 13.

“More than I wanted to tell their stories, I wanted to hear them myself. They all had the audacity to believe that they deserved more,” Woodley’s Gia says in the first trailer for the upcoming limited series.

As Gia narrates, the teaser cuts between steamy shots of the three women central to this series: Lina (Gilpin), a housewife whose husband no longer touches her; Sloane (Wise), one half of a couple that has opened its bedroom to other people; and Maggie (Creevy), a girl whose first experience with love was with her married high school English teacher.

“I want to tell the world their stories,” Gia continues in voiceover. “Our particular pain comes from wound sites we can’t see on one another. The thing we can do to understand is to listen, to really listen.” Watch the full trailer above.

The series based on the Lisa Taddeo book of the same name has experienced a rocky road to its premiere. The drama was originally supposed to be a Showtime original before the network decided not to air the completed season amid a Paramount Global restructuring, a decision that was announced in January of 2023. A week later, Starz picked up the series.

Laura Eason, who is best known for her work on “The Loudest Voice” and “House of Cards,” serves as the showrunner for the series. Taddeo, who is also attached to the upcoming “Animal,” serves as an executive producer and creator. Additional EPs include Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum.

The distinctly adult drama will premiere on Sept. 13 at midnight on the Starz service. Linearly, it will debut at 10 p.m. ET on the same day.