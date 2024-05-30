“Three Women” is officially set to release this fall on Starz after initially being scrapped by Showtime. The limited series will now premiere on Sept. 13.

The 10-episode drama stars Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise, Gabrielle Creevy and Betty Gilpin and is based on the No. 1 New York Times bestselling book by author Lisa Taddeo.

The show’s official logline states that it follows “three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina (Gilpin), a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane (Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard (Blair Underwood), until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie (Creevy), a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship.”

The synopsis continues, “Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular ‘ordinary’ women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.”

Taddeo is also an executive producer on the series, along with former “House of Cards” showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Jason Ralph and John Patrick Amedori also star.

The limited series has been a long time coming. In 2019, it was commissioned by Showtime, but the project was scrapped after the premium network was merged into Paramount+. Starz then picked it up a week later.

“Three Women” premieres Sept. 13 on Starz.