Starz is in talks to save “Three Women,” the Shailene Woodley-led series that was completed but never saw the light of day before being axed by Showtime, a source close to the production told TheWrap on Tuesday.

Last month, the cabler scored a second-season pickup of”Minx,” another female-centric series that was cut without being aired by HBO Max.

DeWanda Wise (“She’s Gotta Have It”), Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”) and Gabrielle Creevy of BBC series “In My Skin” co-star in the series as three women who “radically overturn their lives,” per the original logline.

Woodley plays Gia, a writer grieving the loss of her family, who persuades each character to tell her their stories.

It’s based on Lisa Taddeo’s 2019 novel of the same name. Taddeo served as writer and executive producer on the adaptation, alongside showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg directed the first two episodes, which she also executive produced.

Showtime has cut a number of other shows ahead of its rebranding and integration into Paramount+, including “American Gigolo,” and “Let the Right One In.”