Tiffany Haddish Didn’t Want to Be the Killer in ‘The Afterparty’ Because ‘I Already Got a Case’

While DUIs are serious business, Tiffany Haddish had a pretty strong joke about her recent Georgia arrest during Friday’s Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour for Apple TV+ series “The Afterparty.”

When a reporter asked the impressive ensemble cast if they secretly were hoping their character would be the comedic whodunnit’s killer, Haddish replied first.

“Not for me,” she said on the Zoom. “I don’t want no issues, nope,” adding: “Go ahead, y’all. Let me shut up. I got a case already.”

You’ve got to admit, that’s pretty good off the cuff.

The Friday press conference wasn’t Haddish’s first time addressing the arrest with humor. On an episode of “The Tonight Show” last week, host Jimmy Fallon offered Haddish the opportunity to address the incident, if she wanted to. Haddish didn’t go into specifics, but she had some material ready to go.

“I can say this, Jimmy. I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man,” Haddish said. “And God went ahead and sent me four — in uniform. I wasn’t expecting it. I was not expecting that at all.”

The other part of Haddish’s joke is in reference to the fact that she is currently single, having split up with rapper/actor Common late last year, after the pair had been dating for a year. The actress and comedian added that she is working things out, in terms of consequences of her arrest, but remained in good spirits.

“Now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out,” Haddish added on the NBC late-night appearance. “I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!”

Getting a bit more serious, Haddish explained some of the grief she’s been experiencing in recent weeks, having lost her grandmother and Bob Saget — someone she described as both a “big brother” and a “father figure” to her — within weeks of each other.

Fallon comforted Haddish once more, reiterating how happy he was that she still came on the show, saying “it takes a lot of guts.”