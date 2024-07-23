Tim Dillon Lands Political Talk Show-Style Netflix Special Ahead of the Election

Tim Dillon is returning to Netflix to host a new talk show-style special debuting this fall ahead of the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

The one-hour unscripted special will center on the country’s current events and will delve into the everyday issues facing Americans, leading to conversations that are typically unwelcome at the dinner table.

Set over the backdrop of the upcoming election, the special will center on “the most important, but often overlooked, element of our political system: The People. And pose the question: Do we get what we deserve?” per the official logline. Further details on release date and guests are unknown at this time.

Dillon, who debuted his first Netflix comedy special “A Real Hero” in 2022, serves as host, creator and executive producer. Bill Dixon and Brian Frange are set to serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Produced by TheYearOfElan and ITV America, the special will also be executive produced by Elan Gale for TheYearOfElan Productions, Dave Becky for 3 Arts and Bernie Schaeffer for ITV America.

In “A Real Hero,” Dillon rants about fast food, living in Texas, Disney adults and the reason no one should be called a hero. His podcast, “The Tim Dillon Show,” averages one million viewers a week and he is a frequent guest on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” tallying up 13 guest stops thus far.

On the acting front, Dillon appeared in Eli Roth’s 2023 slasher “Thanksgiving” and will be featured in Todd Phillips’ “Joker: Folie à Deux,” which stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, this October. He also has a voice role in “Royal Crackers” and has appeared in the TV miniseries “Resolutions.”

“Tim Dillon: A Real Hero” is available to stream on Netflix.