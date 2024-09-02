Tim Walz Not Impacted by Milwaukee Motorcade Accident, Other Passengers Sustain Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

Tim Walz’s motorcade was involved in a car accident on Monday, but the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee was not injured, TheWrap has learned. The crash happened amid a Labor Day press event in Milwaukee.

“Shortly before 1 p.m., three support vehicles participating in a motorcade movement were involved in a collision in Milwaukee County, just outside Milwaukee, Wis.,” a statement obtained by TheWrap from the Harris and Walz campaign reads. “Passengers reported injuries considered to be non-life-threatening and were treated by medical personnel prior to transport to an area hospital. There was no impact to the protectee and the traffic incident is being investigated by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.”

According to journalists on the scene, the crash involved cars near the end of the motorcade as opposed to the front, which is where Walz was located. Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign said she spoke to Walz and confirmed he was uninjured. The press and staff involved in the accident arrived at LaborFest roughly an hour later.

Walz is in Milwaukee for a campaign stop to speak at LaborFest, a festival organized by local unions. He was also spotted earlier this weekend with his wife Gwen and their daughter Hope at the Minneapolis state fair.

This is part of a big push for Democratic campaigning around blue-collar workers as the 2024 election approaches. Over the weekend, Harris appeared in both Detroit and Pittsburgh. President Joe Biden joined her in the latter city as his first campaign appearance with Harris since ceding the Democratic nomination to her.

As for their Republican opponents, neither Donald Trump nor his VP pick Ohio Sen. JD Vance have any public events planned until later this week.

The Harris and Walz campaign has taken note of Trump and Vance’s absence, telling the New York Times in a statement, “For a candidate that claims to be rallying the support of workers why is Donald Trump M.I.A. on Labor Day?”