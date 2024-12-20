A24 to Release Timothée Chalamet Film ‘Marty Supreme’ on Christmas 2025

Yes, the adventure comedy is the reason for the “Complete Unknown” actor’s mustache

Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalametat at BFI Southbank, London on December 18, 2024. (CREDIT: Maja Smiejkowska/PA Images via Getty Images)
Just as Will Smith staked out the Fourth of July as his self-dominated holiday at the box office, so too may Timothée Chalamet become our Christmas king. After last year’s “Wonka” hit big over the holidays and the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown” opens on Christmas Day this year, A24 will release Chalamet’s next film “Marty Supreme” on Christmas 2025, the studio announced on Friday.

Directed by Josh Safdie from an original screenplay written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, “Marty Supreme” is described as a globetrotting adventure comedy in the vein of “Catch Me If You Can” and “Wolf of Wall Street.” While early reports pegged it as a biopic of ping pong player Marty Reisman, the film is an original story.

Production is ongoing but took a pause so Chalamet could hit the press circuit in support of his Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” which is why he’s rocking a mustache in all of his interviews.

Chalamet stars in “Marty Supreme” alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler The Creator, Fran Drescher, Penn Jillette, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary (a.k.a. Mr. Wonderful), Abel Ferrara, and Sandra Bernhard.

The film is by Eli Bush, Anthony Katagas, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Timothée Chalamet and A24.

