Jimmy Fallon Is Excited About Beyoncé’s Rally Appearance: ‘The Most Powerful Woman in the World and Kamala Harris’

Add Jimmy Fallon to the list of people excited about Beyoncé’s upcoming appearance at Kamala Harris’ rally. The winner of 32 Grammy awards and one of the most influential celebrities of the modern age is expected to perform onstage at a Harris event in Houston, Texas, on Friday.

“What a night! The most powerful woman in the world and Kamala Harris,” Fallon said on Thursday night.

Despite his excitement, Fallon couldn’t help but use the upcoming event to take a couple of good-natured jabs at the rest of the Democratic party.

“Beyonce will sing ‘Irreplaceable,’ and Biden will be like, ‘Too soon,’” Fallon said. “Kamala Harris will be sharing the stage with Beyonce. Tim Walz was like, ‘That’s so awesome’ as he quietly put away his acoustic guitar.”

Fallon then said that Harris will be “rallying with Beyoncé” while Donald Trump will be onstage “claiming that migrants are eating Snoop Dogg and Doja Cat.”

Those weren’t the only jokes Fallon had about Harris’ rallies. The NBC late night host started his monologue by focusing on Bruce Springsteen and former President Barack Obama, both of whom appeared at a Harris rally on Thursday night. “Between the two of them the rally should be over near Thanksgiving,” Fallon quipped.

He then launched into a drawn out impression of Springsteen telling a story about forgetting his keys and having to walk back up the driveway. To add to the mid-concert vibes Fallon was going for, The Roots were at the ready, layering in some guitar licks and a drum beat. Fallon then followed that with an impressively spot-on impression of Obama telling the same story.

Fallon also noted that in addition to Springsteen and Obama, Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson and Tyler Perry also attended Thursday’s political event. “Or they were all just Tyler Perry,” Fallon added. Watch the full monologue above.