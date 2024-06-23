Travis Kelce Makes Surprise ‘Eras Tour’ Appearance Onstage, Revives Taylor Swift After Heartbreak | Video

The football star’s surprise appearance comes days after the pop star’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn spoke about their breakup for the first time

A woman is joined onstage by several men in tuxedoes. There is one Black man and two with lighter skin.
Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Travis Kelce surprised Taylor Swift fans when he joined his paramour onstage Sunday night for the singer’s final show in London. Kelce joined two men who typically carry Swift to a heart-shaped box at the end of “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and help her change into a new outfit before she launches into “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.”

The couple have been public since shortly after they began dating in 2023, a marked contrast to the ultra-private relationship Swift had with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn for six years. Kelce’s appearance onstage — his first since he began attending Swift’s concerts in July of last year — came just days after Alwyn gave his first interview about the pair’s breakup.

Kelce smiled broadly and appeared filled with joy as he joined Swift on stage. He’s also regularly been seen dancing and singing along with her songs from the crowd, including at a recent London Eras Tour stop alongside Tom Cruise.

Three men watch Taylor Swift walk down the stage, holding a microphone. They are near a large red heart-shaped couch. One of them smiles broadly at her.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 23: Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” is widely believed to be a scathing take by Swift on Alwyn, with “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” telling the story of doing the first leg of the Eras Tour after breaking up with that longtime partner.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” Alwyn told the U.K.’s Sunday Times. “That is a hard thing to navigate.”

“What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in,” he added.

Alwyn pointedly noted that he had no plans to speak further about the relationship or anything that pertained to Swift. “As everyone knows, we together — both of us, mutually — decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private. It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now,” he said.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl appeared to take a swipe at Swift during the band’s own show in London on Saturday. “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” Grohl told the audience. “So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f–king errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live.”

In January, Grohl’s daughter Violet drew the wrath of Swift’s fans when she criticized the singer’s use of private jets to get from one concert stop to another, as well as other times when she needs to travel quickly.

Tom Cruise attends the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023 in New York City
Read Next
Tom Cruise Trades Friendship Bracelets, Dances to ‘Shake It Off’ at Taylor Swift UK Show | Video

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.