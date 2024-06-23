Travis Kelce surprised Taylor Swift fans when he joined his paramour onstage Sunday night for the singer’s final show in London. Kelce joined two men who typically carry Swift to a heart-shaped box at the end of “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and help her change into a new outfit before she launches into “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.”

Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift on stage at the Eras tour in London ♥️ pic.twitter.com/k79ADptLrH — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 23, 2024

The couple have been public since shortly after they began dating in 2023, a marked contrast to the ultra-private relationship Swift had with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn for six years. Kelce’s appearance onstage — his first since he began attending Swift’s concerts in July of last year — came just days after Alwyn gave his first interview about the pair’s breakup.

Kelce smiled broadly and appeared filled with joy as he joined Swift on stage. He’s also regularly been seen dancing and singing along with her songs from the crowd, including at a recent London Eras Tour stop alongside Tom Cruise.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 23: Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” is widely believed to be a scathing take by Swift on Alwyn, with “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” telling the story of doing the first leg of the Eras Tour after breaking up with that longtime partner.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” Alwyn told the U.K.’s Sunday Times. “That is a hard thing to navigate.”

“What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in,” he added.

Alwyn pointedly noted that he had no plans to speak further about the relationship or anything that pertained to Swift. “As everyone knows, we together — both of us, mutually — decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private. It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now,” he said.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl appeared to take a swipe at Swift during the band’s own show in London on Saturday. “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” Grohl told the audience. “So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f–king errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live.”

Dave Grohl appeared to take a swipe at Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" during Foo Fighters' show in London on Saturday, saying, "We like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour' … Because we actually play live." → https://t.co/XCVADm4VfB pic.twitter.com/BBNB4gDqtz — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 23, 2024

In January, Grohl’s daughter Violet drew the wrath of Swift’s fans when she criticized the singer’s use of private jets to get from one concert stop to another, as well as other times when she needs to travel quickly.