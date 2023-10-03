Travis Kelce Says He Owes 2 Fox Sports Broadcasters for Scoring a Date With Taylor Swift

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson made an appeal to the singer on behalf of the NFL player last month

KC Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Getty Images

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s budding romance is the talk of the town, but the football player may have had a little help scoring a date with Taylor Swift. 

In early August, Fox sports commentators Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson made a public appeal to Swift on behalf of Kelce, during an episode of their podcast “Calm Down.” 

In the clip, which Thompson resurfaced on Instagram, Andrews said “Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world,” but “please, try our friend Travis. He is fantastic.” 

“I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one,” Andrews continued. “Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

Kelce replied to the clip posted to Instagram saying “You two are something else!!” and “I owe you big time.”

The news of a budding romance between Swift and Kelce has taken pop culture by storm, especially with the singer attending Kelce’s last two NFL games. According to sports and business analyst Joe Pompliano, Kelce’s jersey has seen a 400% increase in sales since Swift was spotted supporting the Chiefs star in a suite with his mother, Donna Kelce. 

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

