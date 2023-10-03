Fallon Jokes Taylor Swift Spent ‘6 Hours on the Phone With Ticketmaster’ to Get Chiefs Tickets (Video)

Taylor Swift was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs game once again on Sunday night and Jimmy Fallon suspected on Monday that she may not have actually gotten tickets from boyfriend Travis Kelce. Instead, he joked, she had to suffer a similar torture as her fans.

“Ironically, to get tickets, Taylor had to spend six hours on the phone with Ticketmaster,” Fallon said.

The NBC host was, of course, referring to the fact that Swifties basically went to war with Ticketmaster last year, after facing extensive wait times, if they were even able to get through. The site was forced to halt sales on tickets for Swift’s Eras Tour due to “insufficient inventory.”

Like the rest of his late night counterparts, Fallon returned on Monday with his first new episode in five months, thanks to the end of the writers strike. Also like his colleagues, Fallon did a speed run of the news he missed during that time, though Fallon opted to do it in song.

But, he joked, there was an easier way to sum up everything going on right now.

“We are back and we have so much news to cover, but I’m gonna sum it up all in just two words: Taylor Swift. Goodnight everybody!” Fallon said, blowing the audience a kiss and making to walk off stage.

Of course, he didn’t actually leave the studio, returning to his mark to poke fun at Swift’s presence at the football games — particularly how often she showed up on the telecasts.

“If you took a drink every time they showed Taylor on TV, you’re in your hangover era,” he joked.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.