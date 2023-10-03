Congressman Matt Gaetz plans to officially introduce a motion to vacate House Speaker Kevin McCarthy this week and, for Seth Meyers, it’s a bit like watching “Alien vs. Predator” play out in real life.

In his first show back following the end of the writers strike, Meyers did a speed run of the news he missed covering in the last five months, before turning the entire show into one big “A Closer Look” segment. In “A Closer Look: To the Max,” the NBC host dug a little deeper on some of the more current news stories, including Gaetz’s promise to oust McCarthy, after the speaker got support from Democrats to avoid a government shutdown.

“Gaetz vs McCarthy is a real ‘Alien vs Predator’ situation,” Meyers joked. “In fact, Gaetz and the alien have the same size forehead, so that’s pretty cool!”

Of course, Meyers’ mockery wasn’t just reserved for Gaetz. The late night host also scoffed at McCarthy’s response to whether he can survive the vote to oust him: “Yes, I’ll survive.”

“Oof, that’s the worst Gloria Gaynor cover I’ve ever heard,” Meyers joked.

In reality though, Meyers was intrigued by the possibility of a government shutdown, if only because he wanted to see President Biden do something Meyers himself did with his coworkers.

“I will say, if the government had shut down I was kind of hoping Biden would follow the late night hosts’ lead and start a podcast with the other living presidents called Air Force Five,” he joked.

You can watch the full “A Closer Look: To the Max” segment in the video above.