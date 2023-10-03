Meyers Says Gaetz vs. McCarthy Is ‘a Real Alien vs. Predator Situation’: Gaetz Even Has ‘Same Size Forehead’ as the Alien (Video)

“That’s pretty cool,” the NBC host mocks

Congressman Matt Gaetz plans to officially introduce a motion to vacate House Speaker Kevin McCarthy this week and, for Seth Meyers, it’s a bit like watching “Alien vs. Predator” play out in real life.

In his first show back following the end of the writers strike, Meyers did a speed run of the news he missed covering in the last five months, before turning the entire show into one big “A Closer Look” segment. In “A Closer Look: To the Max,” the NBC host dug a little deeper on some of the more current news stories, including Gaetz’s promise to oust McCarthy, after the speaker got support from Democrats to avoid a government shutdown.

“Gaetz vs McCarthy is a real ‘Alien vs Predator’ situation,” Meyers joked. “In fact, Gaetz and the alien have the same size forehead, so that’s pretty cool!”

Of course, Meyers’ mockery wasn’t just reserved for Gaetz. The late night host also scoffed at McCarthy’s response to whether he can survive the vote to oust him: “Yes, I’ll survive.”

Seth Meyers Thanks Staff and Celebrates WGA Deal in Late Night Return
Read Next
Seth Meyers Lauds WGA for 'Very Fair Deal' in Post-Strike Return: 'I Missed My Writers' (Video)

“Oof, that’s the worst Gloria Gaynor cover I’ve ever heard,” Meyers joked.

In reality though, Meyers was intrigued by the possibility of a government shutdown, if only because he wanted to see President Biden do something Meyers himself did with his coworkers.

“I will say, if the government had shut down I was kind of hoping Biden would follow the late night hosts’ lead and start a podcast with the other living presidents called Air Force Five,” he joked.

You can watch the full “A Closer Look: To the Max” segment in the video above.

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.