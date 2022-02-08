Trevor Noah Calls Joe Rogan ‘The Scariest Thing to Come Out’ of ‘Fear Factor’ (Video)

Trevor Noah was horrified Monday night while rolling a montage of Joe Rogan “dropping the ‘N’ word like he bought it in bulk at Costco,” as the “Daily Show” host put it.

“That’s a lottt of the ‘N’ word,” Noah said. “And with the hard ‘-er,’ as well, which is never a good thing.”

“If there’s ever a video of you saying the ‘N’ word THAT many times, you better pray one of two things: Either, you’re a Black person or you’re a dead man from history. Because then the worst thing they can do is take your statue down — and move it into a museum,” the South African comedian continued.

More so than even Rogan’s liberal use of the “N” word, Noah was upset by an old podcast clip in which the former “Fear Factor” host described going to see the movie “Planet of the Apes” in a Black neighborhood.

“That video’s so bad it actually made me miss the ‘N’ word video,” Noah, who labeled Rogan “the scariest thing to come out of the show ‘Fear Factor,'” said. “Ah, the good old days.”

Noah then mocked Rogan’s apology for his latest resurfaced missteps. Watch it all unfold in the video above.

Monday certainly was not the first time Trevor Noah tore apart his fellow stand-up comic. Not that Noah is in anyway alone in his criticism of the highly paid Spotify star, who has also been criticized for allowing anti-vaxers on his popular podcast.

Late last month, Noah took exception to Joe Rogan’s opinion that it’s “weird” to use the term “Black” to describe someone who is not literally the color black. But then Noah immediately found the “bright side” of that hot take.

“I know a lot of people are upset about this, but look at the bright side: At least Joe Rogan wasn’t talking about vaccines,” Noah quipped. “So that is a step in the right direction.”