Trevor Noah Finds the Silver Lining in Joe Rogan’s Take on the Term ‘Black’ (Video)

Trevor Noah was pretty shocked by podcaster Joe Rogan’s opinion that it’s “weird” to use the term “Black” to describe someone who is not literally the color black. But then “The Daily Show” host immediately found the “bright side” of Rogan’s take during his recent podcast with Jordan Peterson, a Canadian clinical psychologist known for his conservative-leaving takes on issues like gender identity.

On Tuesday’s “Joe Rogan Experience,” the former “Fear Factor” host and his guest discussed the use of words like “white” and “Black” as they apply — or don’t — to one’s skin color.

“The ‘Black’ and ‘white’ thing is so strange … because there’s such a spectrum of shades of people,” Rogan said during a conversation with Peterson. “Unless you’re talking to someone who is, like, 100% African, from the darkest place where they’re not wearing clothes all day and they’ve developed all that melanin to protect themselves from the sun — even the term ‘Black’ is weird.”

That led Noah, who called Rogan, “the king of podcasts and Aaron Rodgers’ personal physician,” to the landmark discovery that he’s actually not Black. Noah is more, in his words, “caramel mocha Frappuccino.”

Never mind on all that. The police immediately reminded Noah that he is, in fact, Black.

Watch the video above.

The Rogan stuff comes at the end of the clip, where Noah then explained to Rogan why the term “Black people” is used “if they’re not the color of a Sharpie.”

“I know a lot of people are upset about this, but look at the bright side: At least Joe Rogan wasn’t talking about vaccines,” Noah, a biracial comedian who hails from South African, quipped. “So that is a step in the right direction.”

Rogan has been in the news lately due to singer Neil Young’s demand that Spotify either remove the UFC analyst’s popular podcast or his music. Spotify, which signed Rogan to a $100 million deal in 2020, removed Young’s music.