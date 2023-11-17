“Trolls Band Together” — the latest entry in DreamWorks Animation’s family friendly franchise — brings together some of the biggest names in movies and music.

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick reprise their roles from the previous “Trolls” films as Branch and Poppy, respectively. The two are now officially a couple, but when Branch’s boyband past comes back to haunt him, the Trolls embark on another music- and fun-filled adventure.

Click here to find out where to watch “Trolls Band Together,” which opens Friday. And read on to find out who voices whom in the film:

Justin Timberlake as Branch

Branch is a Pop Troll and Poppy’s boyfriend. Branch was the youngest member of the pop band BroZone, where he went by the name Bitty B.

Timberlake is best known for being a member of the boy band NSYNC before embarking on a solo career. His film credits include “The Social Network,” “Alpha Dog,” “In Time,” and the two previous films in this franchise, “Trolls” and “Trolls World Tour.”

Anna Kendrick as Poppy

Poppy is Branch’s always optimistic girlfriend and the daughter of King Peppy. She is the Queen of the Pop Trolls.

Kendrick has acted and sung in the “Pitch Perfect” franchise. She made her film debut in the musical comedy “Camp,” and was nominated for an Oscar for her role in “Up in the Air.”

Eric André as John Dory

Eric Andre as John Dory in “Trolls Band Together” (DreamWorks Animation)

The eldest member and leader of BroZone, John Dory tracks down his baby brother Branch in order to reunite the band and rescue Floyd.

André is best known for his eponymous comedy “The Eric André Show” on Adult Swim. He’s also voiced Azizi in “The Lion King” remake. As a singer, he performed under the stage name Blarf.

Daveed Diggs as Spruce

Daveed Diggs as Spruce in “Trolls Band Together” (DreamWorks Animation/Getty)

Spruce is second eldest brother and heartthrob of BroZone who still loves a puffer vest but no longer has his six-pack.

Diggs is an actor, rapper and singer who originated the roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the musical “Hamilton.” He recently voiced Sebastian the Crab in “The Little Mermaid” remake and starred in the film “Blindspotting.”

Kid Cudi as Clay

Kid Cudi as Clay in “Trolls Band Together” (DreamWorks Animation)

Clay is the middle brother in BroZone and dubbed The Fun Boy. He choreographs the group’s routines.

Kid Cudi, the stage name of Scott Mescudi, is a rapper who’s self-titled album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock Album chart in 2012. Cudi has made numerous on-screen cameos as himself (“Killing Hasslehoff,” “Bill & Ted Face the Music”) and acted in “Need for Speed,” “X” and more.

Troye Sivan as Floyd

Troye Sivan as Floyd in “Trolls Band Together” (DreamWorks Animation/Getty)

Floyd is the second youngest member of BroZone and dubbed The Sensitive One. He was the only one of Branch’s brothers to not rage quit the band after an on-stage mishap.

Sivan is a pop star behind one of the biggest dance hits of Summer 2023, “Rush.” He also starred in “The Idol” and “Boy Erased.”

Camila Cabello as Viva

Camila Cabello as Viva in “Trolls Band Together” (DreamWorks Animation)

Viva is the leader of a lost band of Pop Trolls (along with Clay). She has a special connection with Poppy.

Cabello was a founding member of the girl group Fifth Harmony before branching out on her own. She played the lead in the “Cinderella” film.

Amy Schumer as Velvet

Amy Schumer as Velvet in “Trolls Band Together” (DreamWorks Animation/Getty)

Velvet is a marginally talented singer and sister of Veneer. She kidnaps Floyd and siphons his talent before her performances.

Amy Schumer is best known for her comedic turns in “Trainwreck,” “I Feel Pretty” and “Inside Amy Schumer.”

Andrew Rannells as Veneer

Andrew Rannells as Veneer in “Trolls Band Together” (DreamWorks Animation)

Veneer is the less fame-hungry brother of Velvet and actually has a conscience. He feels bad about kidnapping the trolls but goes along with his more domineering sister’s plans.

Rannells is a star of the stage and screen, appearing in “The Book of Mormon,” “Falsettos” and “The Boys In the Band.” He also starred in HBO’s “Girls.”

Zosia Mamet as Crimp

Zosia Mamet as Crimp in “Trolls Band Together” (DreamWorks Animation/Getty)

Crimp is the overworked and undervalued assistant of Velvet and Veneer. She is often put down by Velvet and occasionally trapped in a closet.

Like Rannells, Mamet also starred in “Girls,” playing Shoshanna. She more recently appeared in “The Flight Attendant.”

Zooey Deschanel as Bridget

Zooey Deschanel as Bridget in “Trolls Band Together” (DreamWorks Animation)

Bridget is the former maid at Bergen castle. She and Gristle Jr. wed at the beginning of “Trolls Band Together,” making her a queen. She is Poppy’s best friend.

Zooey Deschanel is best known for her role on “New Girl.”

Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Gristle Jr.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Gristle Jr. in “Trolls Band Together” (DreamWorks Animation)

Gristle Jr. is the king of the Bergens, the former foes of the trolls. He weds Bridget in the opening of the film.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse rose to fame as McLovin in “Superbad.”

RuPaul Charles as Miss Maxine

RuPaul as Miss Maxine in “Trolls Band Together” (DreamWorks Animation/Getty)

Miss Maxine weds King Gristle Jr. and Bridget before their ceremony is interrupted by an unexpected visitor.

RuPaul Charles is a singer, actor and host/judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond

Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond in “Trolls Band Together” (DreamWorks Animation/Getty)

Guy Diamond is a sparkly Glitter Troll and friends with Poppy. He fancies himself as the life of the party.

Kunal Nayyar played Rajesh Koothrappali on the hit sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” for 12 years.

Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond

Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond in “Trolls Band Together” (DreamWorks Animation/Getty)

Tiny Diamond is the young son of Guy Diamond who wants to explore the world. Like his father, he is a Glitter Troll and has a very deep voice despite his age.

Kenan Thompson is a long-running player on “Saturday Night Live.”

NSYNC as Kismet

NSYNC and their Kismet counterparts in “Trolls Band Together” (DreamWorks Animation/Getty)

Kismet is the boyband that Branch joined after BroZone disbanded. Its members also included Ablaze (Joey Fatone), Hype (JC Chasez), Boom (Lanch Bass) and Trickee (Chris Kirkpatrick).

NSYNC was a chart-topping boyband in the late ’90s and ’00s. Before NSYNC, the band’s original name was Kismet. The band reunited to release their first single in 20 years for the film called “Better Place.”