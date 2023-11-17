Here Are All the Songs in ‘Trolls Band Together’

*NSYNC reunites in an uplifting boyband bop

From left to right: Clay (Kid Cudi), Poppy (Anna Kendrick), Branch (Justin Timberlake), Viva (Camila Cabello) and Floyd (Troye Sivan) in "Trolls Band Together, "directed by Walt Dohrn. (Universal)

The Trolls are back! Long-lost siblings reunite and troll magic faces a new obstacle in “Trolls Band Together.” Dynamic duo Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) embark on a new adventure to get Branch’s brothers’ boy band — Brozone — back together to save Floyd (Troye Sivan) from two wannabe superstar singers who secretly leech off of Floyd’s talent.

John Dory (Eric André) catalyzes the reunion of Brozone, who broke up over creative differences when Branch was a baby. The other two brothers — Clay and Spruce — must be tracked down to save Floyd from losing all of his talent to Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells).

An epic soundtrack, complete with a new *NSYNC song as well as renditions of old classics and the addition of Camilla Cabello’s voice awaits adventurers ready for “Trolls 3.”

Here are all the songs in “Trolls Band Together”:

*NSYNC Trolls-style (from left) Ablaze (Joey Fatone), Hype (JC Chasez), Branch (Justin Timberlake), Trickee (Chris Kirkpatrick) and Boom (Lance Bass) in Trolls Band Together, directed by Walt Dohrn. (Universal)
  • “Perfect” Written by Justin Timberlake, Mike Elizondo, Michael Pollack and Emily Warren
  • Medley:  “Keep It Comin’ Love / We Are Family / Push It / Good As Hell / Hello / Bridal Chous / Daddy, I’m a Man Now”
    • “Keep It Comin’ Love” Written by Harry Casey and Rick Finch
    •  “We Are Family” Written by Bernard Edwards and Nile Rodgers
    •  “Push It” Written by Herby Azor and Ray Daviest 
    • “Good As Hell” Written by Eric Frederic and Lizzo
    •  “Hello” Written by Lionel Richie
    • “Bridal Chorus” Written by Richard Wagner
    • “Daddy, I’m a Man Now” Written by Tim Heitz and Joseph Shirley
  • “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” Written by Annie Lenox and David Stewart
  • “Watch Me Work” Written by Justin Timberlake, Mike Elizondo, Michael Pollack and Emily Warren
  • “Lonely People” Written by Catherine Peek and Dan Peek
  • Medley: “Island in the Sun / Bombastic / Sailing”
    • “Island in the Sun” Written by Rivers Cuomo
    • “Bombastic” Written by Orville Burrell, King Floyd and Robert Livingston
    • “Sailing” Written by Christopher Cross
  • Medley: “Candy Girl / You’ve Got It (The Right Stuff) / I Want You Back / MotownPhilly / Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) / Stayin’ Alive”
    • “Candy Girl” by Larry Johnson and Michael Jonzun
    • “You’ve Got It (The Right Stuff)” Written by Larry Johnson
    • “I Want You Back” Written by Max Martin and Dag Volle
    • “MotownPhilly” Written by Dallas Austin, Michael Bivins, Nathan Morris and Shawn Stockman
    • “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” Written by Max Martin and Dag Volle
    • “Stayin’ Alive” Written by Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb and Maurice Gibb
  • “9 to 5” Written by Dolly Parton
  • Medley: “The Hustle / Hustilin’”
    • “The Hustle” Written by Van McCoy
    • “Hustlin’” Written by Andrew Harr, Jermaine Jackson and William Roberts
  • “It Takes Two” Written by Justin Timberlake, Mike Elizondo, Michael Pollack and Emily Warren
  • “Fame” Written by Michael Gore and Dean Pitchford
  • “Better Place (Family Harmony)” Written by Shellback, Justin Timberlake and Amy Allen
  • “Family” Written by Justin Timberlake, Mike Elizondo, Michael Pollack and Emily Warren
  • “Perfect” Written by Justin Timberlake, Mike Elizondo, Michael Pollack and Emily Warren and Performed by Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi and Troye Sivan
  • “It Takes Two” Written by Justin Timberlake, Mike Elizondo, Michael Pollack and Emily Warren and Performed by Camilla Cabello, Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs and Kid Cudi

“Trolls Band Together” is now in theaters.

Branch (Justin Timberlake) and Poppy (Anna Kendrick) in "Trolls Band Together" (Dreamworks Animation)
