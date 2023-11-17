The band’s getting back together in “Trolls Band Together,” the third film in Dreamworks Animations’ family friendly franchise.

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick reprise their roles as trolls Branch and Poppy, respectively. “Trolls Band Together” delves into Branch’s boyband past, when he and his four brothers comprised the group BroZone.

When BroZone disbanded, Branch lost track of his brothers and hasn’t seen them for 20 years. After one of them is kidnapped, BroZone must reunite to rescue him.

Here’s everything you need to know about “Trolls Band Together,” including its release date and streaming options.

When did “Trolls Band Together” come out?

“Trolls Band Together” launches on Friday, Nov. 17.

Is “Trolls Band Together” in theaters or streaming?

“Trolls Band Together” is currently only in theaters, but as a Universal Pictures release, it will eventually stream on Peacock. We can likely expect it to be streaming on the platform sometime between 30 and 90 days from release.

What is the “Trolls Band Together” plot?

After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy and Branch are now officially, finally, a couple! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd, John Dory, Spruce and Clay. BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn’t seen his brothers since. But when Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains –Velvet and Veneer — Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Who is in the “Trolls Band Together” cast?

The large ensemble voice cast includes:

Justin Timberlake as Branch

Anna Kendrick as Poppy

Camila Cabello as Viva

Eric André as John Dory

Kid Cudi as Clay

Troye Sivan as Floyd

Daveed Diggs as Spruce

Amy Schumer as Velvet

Andrew Rannells as Veneer

Zosia Mamet as Crimp

Zooey Deschanel as Bridget

Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Gristle Jr.

Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond

Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond

RuPaul as Miss Maxine

Timberlake’s NSYNC bandmates also make a guest appearance in the film to perform the song “Better Place.”

What is “Trolls Band Together” rated?

“Trolls Band Together” is rated PG for some suggestive humor and mild rude humor.

What do the reviews say?

The film currently has a 62% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the trailer

Watch the “Trolls Band Together” trailer below: