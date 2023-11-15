‘Trolls Band Together:’ Go Behind the Scenes With This Exclusive Featurette (Video)

“Trolls Band Together” is nearly here. And before you rejoin Branch (Justin Timberlake), Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and the rest of the gang (this time in a daring attempt to save Branch’s boy band brothers), why not go behind the scenes of DreamWorks Animation’s latest marvel in this exclusive behind-the-scenes video? You can watch it above.

In the video you can see brand-new “Trolls” universe characters, like the inhabitants of Vacation Island that take on the appearance of floppy puppets. Plus learn more about Rhonda, the psychedelic, sentient bus that transports the trolls on their go-for-broke adventure. (When you hit the “hustle” button inside Rhonda, you get transported into a trippy, side-of-a-van 2D animated sequence that is one of the movie’s highlights.)

“The best part about working on ‘Trolls’ is the incredible artists that we get to work worth,” director Walt Dohrn says in the featurette. “And pushing this world into new and exciting places.” Earlier in the piece, Dohrn says that he really wanted “Trolls Band Together” to have its own identity and you can see that identity in the featurette – thanks largely to the new worlds, crazy musical numbers and inventive characters.

As one of the artists says, “Trolls Band Together” is a “monumental cinematic experience.” And it really is out-of-control. In this film, which follows “Trolls World Tour,” Branch and Poppy spring into action when one of his brothers/bandmates is captured by some horrible, talentless hacks (played by Amy Schumer and Andrew Rannells) who live in a disco-ball-style metropolis. (Branch’s brothers are played by Eric André, Kid Cudi, Troye Sivan and Daveed Diggs. Because of course.)

Along the way they stop off at a mini-golf world where Poppy makes an unexpected connection with Viva (Camila Cabello). Also the Bergens from the first film (Zooey Deschanel and Christopher Mintz-Plasse) are back – and this time they are married. Oh and there’s the whole N*Sync reunion. It’s quite the romp.

“Trolls Band Together” hits theaters on November 17.