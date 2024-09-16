Interviewing Would-Be Trump Assassin Was ‘Like a Scene Out of a Coen Brothers Movie,’ Reporter Says

Reporter Tanya Lukyanova said interviewing Donald Trump’s would-be assassin Ryan Routh felt like talking to a character from a Coen Brothers movie.

Lukyanova, who writes for the The Free Press, spoke with Routh a year ago about his desire for America to do more in the war in Ukraine. She explained to Fox News on Monday that even back then the interview had a weird energy.

“He seemed off,” Lukyanova said. “If you look at the video interview it looks like the scene out of a Coen Brothers movie. He seems distraught, but then at the same time he wasn’t even the most colorful of the personalities that I spoke to as part of the story.”

When asked if the man expressed any political views during the interview, Lukyanova said it was mostly just support for the Ukrainian cause and advocating for the U.S. to do more. Watch the full interview with Fox News, below.

She went into a bit more detail while talking to her publication The Free Press about the interaction. Routh reminded her specifically of Brad Pitt’s character from “Burn After Reading” – a personal trainer who thinks he can pull off blackmailing a CIA analyst.

“A guy who is overzealous and goes a little overboard on the conspiratorial side of things,” she said. “But until he does something terribly wrong, nobody quite thinks of him that way.”

Routh – a 58-year-old who was apprehended Sunday under suspicion of making a second assassination attempt against Trump – was allegedly pointing a rifle through a fence that was 300-500 yards away from the former president at Trump International golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

On Monday, he was charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.