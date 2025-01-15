Seth Meyers Applauds Increased Barriers for Trump Inauguration: ‘Would Be Terrifying’ If Any of Them Got Out | Video

Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated on Monday, and the ceremony will officially have the most security fencing an inauguration has ever had. And Seth Meyers is pretty sure it’s meant to keep people in, not out.

To kick off his “Late Night” monologue on Tuesday, Meyers noted that Trump’s inauguration, which comes after a previous assassination attempt, will have 30 miles of anti-scale fencing installed, marking the most security for an inauguration ever.

“Because it would be terrifying if any of these guys ever got out,” Meyers joked, a graphic of Trump, Elon Musk, JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr. flashing on screen.

The NBC host also poked fun at the fact that the Village People are set to perform at the inauguration, joking that it will be a momentous occasion for Trump in more ways than one.

“It’ll be the first time Trump has ever paid a construction worker on time,” Meyers sniped.

In a later segment, a new edition of “Amber Says What,” “Late Night” writer Amber Ruffin also had a laugh at Trump’s inauguration plans, zeroing in on the fact that Apple CEO Tim Cook donated $1 million to the event.

“What does Trump’s inauguration need $1 million for anyway?” she questioned. “To get Melania to show? ‘Cause that won’t do it!”

You can watch both the monologue and “Amber Says What” in the video, above.