Trump and Biden Both Take Credit for Israel-Hamas Cease-Fire Agreement

President-elect Donald Trump took credit for the cease-fire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas on Wednesday, saying it’s a feat he achieved without even being sworn in yet.

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday. “I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.”

He continued, “We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!”

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that the two sides officially made a deal for a cease-fire 15 months after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack, according to three U.S. officials.

“We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly,” Trump added on Truth Social, first announcing the news.

Dozens of Israeli hostages will be released as part of the arrangement, which still has to be approved by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinets. In turn, Israel will release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners during the first phase of the cease-fire, which is expected to take place in the next few days.

Over the past 15 months, President Joe Biden and his administration have met with several Israeli government officials to carve out a deal to put an end to the war on Gaza, which has led to the deaths of more than 46,000 Palestinians and around 1,200 Israelis, per NBC 10.

Trump, who is set to be inaugurated as the next U.S. president on Jan. 20, said his camp will continue conversations with Israel to ensure that “Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven.”

“With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven,” Trump added in his post. “We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Biden said his efforts to end the ongoing violence on the Gaza Strip never wavered and that he will share more information soon.

“Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal,” Biden wrote in an official White House statement. “My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done – I will speak more about this soon.”

Elsewhere, Bernie Sanders celebrated the cease-fire, regardless of who was ultimately responsible.

