Billy Ray Cyrus, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, Kid Rock to Perform at Trump Inauguration Weekend

Jason Aldean, Billy Ray Cyrus, Rascal Flatts and Kid Rock are among the latest acts to join the lineup for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration festivities.

These country artists will perform at several different events throughout the 60th Inauguration Weekend, including The Make America Great Again Victory Rally, The Liberty Ball and The Swearing-In Ceremony on Jan. 20.

“The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee is proud to announce that some of our nation’s most iconic musicans will be participating in the inaugural celebrations,” said Inaugural Committe co-chairs Steve Witkoff and Kelly Loeffler on Wednesday. “This monumental weekend will commemorate President Trump’s historic victory and the 60th Presidential Inauguration with a celebration of music, unity and patriotism, ushering in America’s new Golden Age.”

Gavin DeGraw, Lee Greenwood and Parker McCollum are also set to join the previously announced Carrie Underwood and Village People … and one more surprise musical guest is scheduled for Trump’s Liberty Ball.

Here’s the full lineup of events and performers ahead of Jan. 20:

The Swearing-In ceremony:

Eight-time Grammy Award winner and country music superstar Carrie Underwood – “America the Beautiful”

American tenor Christopher Macchio – National Anthem

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood

The Make America Great Again Victory Rally

Award-winning multiplatinum singer-songwriter Kid Rock

Legendary American disco band Village People

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood

Liberty University’s Praise Choir

The Liberty Ball

Award-winning multiplatinum singer and songwriter Jason Aldean

Legendary American disco band Village People

Surprise musical guest

The Commander-in-Chief Ball

Award-winning country music band Rascal Flatts

Award-winning country music singer-songwriter Parker McCollum

The Starlight Ball