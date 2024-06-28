Trump Retorts ‘I Didn’t Have Sex With a Porn Star’ as Biden Confronts His Dalliances: ‘Morals of an Alley Cat’ | Video

Stormy Daniels entered the chat just over 40 minutes into CNN’s presidential debate on Thursday, just after President Joe Biden described embattled Republican nominee Donald Trump as a “convicted felon.”

After a bit of verbal back-and-forth in which Trump also labeled Hunter Biden a felon, the president accused his opponent of having “the morals of an alley cat.”

“Think of all the civil penalties you have,” Biden said, facing Trump. “How many billions of dollars do you owe in civil penalties for molesting a woman in public, for doing a whole range of things, of having sex with a porn star … while your wife was pregnant?”

“What are you talking about?” Biden asked. “You have the morals of an alley cat.”

A visibly annoyed Trump pulled faces as Biden ran through his list of offenses, and took issue with one right off the bat.

“I didn’t have sex with a porn star, number one,” he retorted. “Number two, that was a case that was started and moved. They moved a high-ranking official, a DOJ, into the Manhattan DA’s office to start that case. That case is going to be appealed in one.”

In May, Daniels testified that she and Trump had sex months after the birth of his son, Barron Trump. Daniels claimed the pair were introduced at a celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe and she was invited to dinner by Trump’s bodyguard later that day. One thing led to another, and Daniels told the jurors, “The next thing I know, I was on the bed.”

Trump was found guilty on 34 felony charges in the hush money trial related to the $130,000 he paid Daniels to stay quiet about their affair.

You can watch the exchange between Biden and Trump in the video above.