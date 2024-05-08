Trump Trial: Stormy Spills, Donald Scowls and Everyone Wants to Watch

In the courtroom, there was never going to be a way to totally avoid the sleaze factor in this trial

Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump face off in court

NEW YORK — As a reminder, the criminal case involving former president Donald Trump isn’t about sex. But when former porn star Stormy Daniels showed up in the courtroom on Tuesday to give testimony about the $130,000 payment to buy her silence, sex was hard to avoid. 

Somewhere between the condoms and the “missionary” position and her spanking Trump at the dinner table, even Judge Juan Merchan had to warn her and her lawyers.

 “We are going into way too much detail,” he said while Trump, a few feet away, glared.

But there was never going to be a way to totally avoid the sleaze factor in this trial.

