Trump Says He Will ‘Stop the Transgender Lunacy’ His First Day in Office | Video

Donald Trump today told a crowd of supporters in Phoenix, Arizona, that he plans to “stop the transgender lunacy” once he returns to the White House. Trump spoke at the Turning Point Action event at AmericaFest 2024, which also featured Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson, Matt Gaetz and Sen. Ted Cruz.

“With the stroke of my pen on day one, we’re going to stop the transgender lunacy,” Trump said. “And I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our elementary schools and middle schools and high schools.”

“And we will keep men out of women’s sports,” he continued. “And that will likewise be done on day one. Should I do day one, day two, or day three? How about day one, right?”

“Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female. Doesn’t sound too complicated, does it?” Trump concluded.

On Wednesday the Senate passed a defense spending bill that included a ban on coverage of gender-affirming care for the transgender children of military members. Over 20 Democratic senators attempted to override the language that would ban Tricare from covering “medical treatment for military dependents under the age of 18 who are diagnosed with gender dysphoria.”

Far-right Republicans have repeatedly bashed gender-affirming care as “radical woke ideology.” In 2022, Columbia University’s Department of Psychiatry published a report by Kareen M. Matouk and Melinda Wald that noted gender-affirming care “greatly improves the mental health and overall well-being of gender diverse, transgender, and nonbinary children and adolescents.

“According to The Trevor Project’s 2020 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, 54 percent of young people who identified as transgender or nonbinary reported having seriously considered suicide in the last year, and 29 percent have made an attempt to end their lives. In contrast, numerous research studies have found that gender-affirming care leads to improved mental health among TGNB youth,” the authors of the report also shared.

Trump also promised to take immediate steps to end “migrant crime” and repeated his threat to take over the Panama Canal. The latter prompted Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino to write in part on X, “As President, I want to express precisely that every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjacent zone is Panama’s and will continue to be so. The sovereignty and independence of our country are not negotiable.”

Trump additionally promised, “I will end the war in Ukraine. I will stop the chaos in the Middle East, and I will prevent, I promise, World War III” and that the United States will enter a “golden age.”

The President-elect said that mass deportation is still a key part of how his administration will handle immigration. On Dec. 8, he told “Meet. the Press” host Kristen Welker of the plan, “I think you have to do it and it’s a hard — it’s a very tough thing to do. But you have to have rules, regulations, laws. They came in illegally.”

He added that “we’re going to make it very easy for people to come in in terms of they have to pass the test. They have to be able to tell you what the Statue of Liberty is. They have to tell you a little bit about our country. They have to love our country. They can’t come out of prisons.”

Before someone can become a naturalized citizen of the United States they are already required to take a naturalization test. The test evaluates an applicant’s English language proficiency and their knowledge of U.S. history and government.

You can watch Trump’s entire speech in the video above.

