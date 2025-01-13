Tyler Perry slammed insurance companies for canceling homeowner policies in the years and months ahead of the wildfires raging through Los Angeles neighborhoods, saying the move was done out of “pure greed.”

“Watching a daughter use a garden hose to try and protect her 90-year-old parents’ home because their insurance was canceled was just gut-wrenching to me,” Perry wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“Does anyone else find it appalling that insurance companies can take billions of dollars out of communities for years and then, all millions of policies for the very people they became rich on?” Perry continued in his post. “People who have paid premiums all of their lives are left with nothing because of pure greed.”

On Friday, California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara barred insurance companies from canceling or not renewing policies for impacted Palisades and Eaton homeowners, ABC 7 reports. In addition, he is calling to backdate the ban to Oct. 9.

“This means that if you’ve received a non-renewal from your homeowners insurance between Oct. 9 and Jan. 7, essentially 90 days, your insurance company should do the right thing and retain you as a valued policyholder,” Lara said in a statement.

California Department of Insurance spokesman Michael Soller said 1,600 policies for Pacific Palisades residents were canned in back in July 2024, CBS reports. In addition, an analysis by the news platform showed State Farm also dropped more than 2,000 policies for zip codes, which include Brentwood and Calabasas. A little more than 8.15% Altadena homeowners’ policies weren’t renewed from 2020-2022, ABC 7 reports.

Lara urged homeowners to collect needed documents for any claims they’d like to potentially file

“Start documenting every conversation,” he said, as reported by ABC 7. “I often tell survivors – even set up a new, different email where you’re getting all your emails around your insurance recovery policies so that you could keep that and track that and document that. That’s critical.”

Concluding his call out, Perry shared that he is keeping everyone in his prayers.