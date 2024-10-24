UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira in Talks to Join ‘Onslaught’ at A24

Sports

“Godzilla x Kong” filmmaker Adam Wingard is directing

Alex Pereira Onslaught
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 29: Alex Pereira of Brazil walks out prior to the UFC light heavyweight championship fight against Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex “Poatan” Pereira is in talks to join Adam Wingard’s new action-thriller film “Onslaught” for A24, with Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Adria Arjona was previously announced as in talks to star in the film. While plot details are under wraps, Pereira would play the villain opposite Arjona. 

“Onslaught” reunites writers Wingard and Simon Barrett (“You’re Next,” “The Guest,” “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire”). Wingard will direct.

A man with light-toned skin in a loose shirt and suit jacket, sitting with people behind him.
Read Next
UFC Owner Reaches $335 Million Antitrust Settlement With Fighters

Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett will produce under their Ryder Picture Company (RPC) banner alongside A24, Alexander Black for Lyrical Media, Wingard and Jeremy Platt under their new shingle Breakaway Civilization, and Barrett. Lyrical’s Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers will serve as executive producers.

Lyrical Media and A24 will co-finance. A24 will handle worldwide releasing.

Wingard is also developing a live-action/animation adaptation of beloved 1980s animated series “ThunderCats” and a “Face/Off” sequel that would re-team Nicolas Cage and John Travolta in a follow-up to John Woo’s 1997 action extravaganza. Barrett is working on the scripts for both “ThunderCats” and “Face/Off.”

Pereira is a Brazilian professional mixed martial artist and former kickboxer. He currently competes in the Light Heavyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where he is the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and a former UFC Middleweight Champion.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news about Pereira.

Read Next
David Ellison, Skydance Tap Cindy Holland as Senior Advisor Ahead of Paramount Merger

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.