UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira in Talks to Join ‘Onslaught’ at A24

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex “Poatan” Pereira is in talks to join Adam Wingard’s new action-thriller film “Onslaught” for A24, with Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Adria Arjona was previously announced as in talks to star in the film. While plot details are under wraps, Pereira would play the villain opposite Arjona.

“Onslaught” reunites writers Wingard and Simon Barrett (“You’re Next,” “The Guest,” “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire”). Wingard will direct.

Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett will produce under their Ryder Picture Company (RPC) banner alongside A24, Alexander Black for Lyrical Media, Wingard and Jeremy Platt under their new shingle Breakaway Civilization, and Barrett. Lyrical’s Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers will serve as executive producers.

Lyrical Media and A24 will co-finance. A24 will handle worldwide releasing.

Wingard is also developing a live-action/animation adaptation of beloved 1980s animated series “ThunderCats” and a “Face/Off” sequel that would re-team Nicolas Cage and John Travolta in a follow-up to John Woo’s 1997 action extravaganza. Barrett is working on the scripts for both “ThunderCats” and “Face/Off.”

Pereira is a Brazilian professional mixed martial artist and former kickboxer. He currently competes in the Light Heavyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where he is the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and a former UFC Middleweight Champion.

