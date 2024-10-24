David Ellison, Skydance Tap Cindy Holland as Senior Advisor Ahead of Paramount Merger

David Ellison and Skydance Media have tapped Sister global CEO Cindy Holland to serve as a senior advisor ahead of the company’s pending $8 billion merger with Paramount Global.

The former Netflix content chief will lend her expertise and insights on the streaming business as Ellison plots the future of Paramount following the transaction’s close in the first half of 2025.

“Sister has always been synonymous with quality storytelling, creative integrity and an extraordinary team and I am very proud to have been a part of it. I’m grateful to Liz, Jane and the whole team for their partnership, and I look forward to collaborating with them on projects in the future,” Holland said in a statement. “I’ve had a longstanding relationship with David and the senior team at Skydance and I’m energized by the opportunity to work closely with them.”

Holland’s departure from Sister comes as the company will close its Los Angeles film and television office at the end of 2024 following a review by the company’s board, which examined the tough market conditions that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, double Hollywood strike and the ongoing industry contraction.

“Cindy is a brilliant, talented executive and anyone would be fortunate to work with her,” Sister co-founder Elisabeth Murdoch added. “I’m truly grateful for her stewardship and her leadership, and hope we’ll collaborate together in a new capacity for many years.”

Sister CFO Chris Fry will serve as interim CEO while a search for Holland’s replacement is underway, though they could instead focus their resources on their U.K. arm. The L.A. office has fewer than 20 film and television employees.

“These are challenging times for production companies, requiring difficult decisions. The board believes, as I do, that we can significantly boost sustainable growth and strengthen our group by doubling down on our proven track record of successfully producing from the U.K. for a worldwide audience,” Murdoch noted. “Our exceptional U.K. base for Sister film and television operations that sells and produces for the U.S. and the world will be our model moving forward. I’m thankful for the work of the Sister U.S. film and television team, and we will take care of them.”

Sister will continue to sell shows for the U.S. and its remaining U.S. investments include Zando and Campside Media, where it holds a majority stake. It will also continue to support U.S.-based employees for its U.K.-based film and television studios Dorothy St. Pictures and Locksmith Animation.

Since joining the company in July 2023, Holland oversaw a film greenlight for Netflix’s “The Woman in Cabin 10,” which is currently in production. She also struck talent deals with Natasha Lyonne and Brit Marling/Zal Batmanglij.

Sister’s credits include Netflix’s “Good Grief,” “Eric,” “Kaos,” “The Greatest Night in Pop” and the upcoming “Black Doves;” Peacock’s “Anatomy of Lies;” BBC’s “The Split: Barcelona;” ITV and Britbox’s “Passenger;” South of the River Pictures’ “Wicked Little Letters;” Locksmith Animation and Netflix’s “Last Christmas;” and Campside Media’s popular podcasts “Noble,” “Night Shift” and “White Devil.”