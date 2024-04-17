Hulu’s new true crime drama “Under the Bridge” stars Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones and The Six”) as journalist Rebecca Godfrey and Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) as a hometown police officer who tackles the case of missing 14-year-old Reena Virk.

The series, which is based on Godfrey’s 2019 best-selling book, follows the disturbing real-life murder that shocked the Canadian town of Victoria, British Columbia.

Here’s the complete release schedule of all eight episodes:

When did “Under the Bridge” Premiere?

The first two episodes of “Under the Bridge” premiered Wednesday, April 17, on Hulu.

What time are new episodes of “Under the Bridge” out on Hulu?

New episodes air Wednesdays on Hulu.

How many episodes are in “Under the Bridge” Season 1?

There are eight episodes.

Are new episodes of “Under the Bridge” released weekly or all at once?

The first two episodes were released on April 17, while the remaining six episodes will be released weekly. Here’s the complete “Under the Bridge” release schedule:

• Episode 1 — “Looking Glass,” Wednesday, April 17

• Episode 2 — “The John Gotti of Seven Oaks,” Wednesday, April 17

• Episode 3 — “Blood Oath,” Wednesday, April 24

• Episode 4 — “Beautiful British Columbia,” Wednesday, May 1

• Episode 5 — “When the Hit comes Down,” Wednesday, May 8

• Episode 6 — “In Water They Sink the Same,” Wednesday, May 15

• Episode 7 — “Three and Seven,” Wednesday, May 22

• Episode 8 — TBA, Wednesday, May 29

What is “Under the Bridge” about?

The series is about the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk in Victoria, British Columbia. It’s based on the book of the same name by Rebecca Godfrey and “Reena: A Father’s Story” by Manjit Virk.

Who is in “Under the Bridge”?

Besides Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone, the series stars Archie Panjabi, Vritika Gupta, Anoop Desai, Izzy G., Chloe Guidry, Aiyana Goodfellow, Matt Craven and Ezra Faroque Khan.

