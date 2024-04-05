‘Sugar’ Release Guide: When Do New Episodes of the Colin Farrell Series Premiere?

The new Apple TV+ show is about a detective looking for a Hollywood legend’s missing granddaughter

Colin Farrell as John Sugar in "Sugar"
Colin Farrell as John Sugar in "Sugar" (CREDIT: Apple TV+)

The first two episodes of limited series “Sugar,” which stars Colin Farrell as detective John Sugar, debut Friday on Apple TV+.

Here’s the complete release schedule of all eight episodes so you can plan your Friday nights — or set your DVRs — through May 17 accordingly.

When did “Sugar” Premiere?

“Sugar” premiered Friday, April 5, on Apple TV+.

What time are new episodes of “Sugar” out on Apple TV+?

New episodes air Fridays on Apple TV+.

How many episodes are in “Sugar” Season 1?

There are 8 episodes.

Colin Farrell in "Sugar"
Are new episodes of “Sugar” released weekly? Or all at once?

The first two episodes were released on April 5, while the remaining six episodes will be released weekly. Here’s the complete “Sugar” release schedule:

  • Episode 1 — “Olivia,” Friday, April 5
  • Episode 2 — “These People, These Places,” Friday, April 5
  • Episode 3 — “Shibuya Crossing,” Friday, April 12
  • Episode 4 — “Starry Eyed,” Friday, April 19
  • Episode 5 — “Boy in the Corner,” Friday, April 26
  • Episode 6 — “Go Home,” Friday, May 3
  • Episode 7 — “The Friends You Keep,” Friday, May 10
  • Episode 8 — “Farewell,” Friday, May 17

Who is in “Sugar”?

Besides Colin Farrell, the series stars Kirby as Ruby, James Cromwell as Jonathan Siegel, Amy Ryan as Melanie Mackintosh, Anna Gunn as Margit, Dennis Boutsikaris as Bernie Siegel and Nate Corddry as David Siegel.

What is “Sugar” about?

The series, which is mostly set in Los Angeles, stars Colin Farrell as detective John Sugar, who’s been hired by Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel (James Cromwell) to find his missing granddaughter Olivia (Sydney Chandler).

What other mystery series are streaming on Apple TV+?

You might also be interested in “Monsieur Spade” with Clive Owen, British spy series “Slow Horses” with Gary Oldman, “Shining Girls” with Elisabeth Moss, or U.K. cop drama “Criminal Record” with Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo.

