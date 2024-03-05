Colin Farrell’s private detective John Sugar has a secret — of what kind, we’re not sure — in the first trailer for “Sugar,” the Apple TV+ series that debuts on April 5.

In classic film noir fashion, the clip starts with a voiceover: “Out here, I’m one of the good guys. But good and bad can be in the eye of the beholder,” says the detective, who emerges from a fight bloodied but unbowed.

After he starts following a character played by Amy Ryan (“Only Murders in the Building”) she tells him, “There’s more to you than meets the eye. You have secrets.”

Since the show is billed as a blend of sci-fi and mystery, we’re guessing that when Sugar’s hand shakes and he says, “Not now!” the science fiction is shifting to the forefront. Can our detective travel through time or another dimension?

The series, which is set in Los Angeles, begins with legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel (James Cromwell) hiring Sugar to find his beloved granddaughter Olivia, who’s gone missing.

Another character, Ruby (Kirby), seems to know that Sugar is in for trouble when she tells him, “I don’t like this case for you.”

Later on, after we’ve seen him disarm two attackers — one with a knife, one with a gun — Ruby tells him, “They need you to stop looking.”

“Who’s ‘they’?’” he asks.

The clip ends with a Raymond Chandler-esque observation from Sugar: “Someone once said, tip the world on its side and everything loose lands in Los Angeles. After all this time, this place is starting to turn me … upside down.”

The series also stars Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry and Alex Hernandez with guest stars Anna Gunn and Sydney Chandler.

“Sugar” is created by Mark Protosevich who also executive produces. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films. Farrell, Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers. The series was directed by “The Two Popes” helmer Fernando Meirelles, who also executive produces, and Adam Arkin, who serves as co-executive producer.

“Sugar” debuts on Apple TV+ on April 5.