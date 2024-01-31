Idris Elba’s ‘Hijack’ Lands Season 2 Renewal at Apple TV+

Idris Elba will be back for a second round of the Apple TV+ series “Hijack,” Apple announced Wednesday.

The well-received first season starred Elba as business negotiator Sam Nelson, who puts his skills to the test when the seven-hour flight he is on to London is hijacked. The nail-bitingly tense show played out in real time as Elba’s character tried to convince the hijackers he’s an ally without also losing the support of his fellow passengers.

“I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after Season 1. It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson, but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!,” Elba, who is also an executive producer on the series, said in a statement.

“Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris’ riveting performance in ‘Hijack,’ and we’re thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling Season 2,” Jay Hunt, creative director in Europe of Apple TV+, added.

“Hijack” was created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith of the Netflix anthology series “Criminal.” Kay also worked with Elba on the BBC detective drama “Luther.” Smith’s other credits include the miniseries “Litvinenko,” which starred David Tennant as the real-life Russian critic who was poisoned.

Season 2 of “Hijack” will be executive produced by Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, alongside executive producers Kay and Field Smith’s own production company Idiotlamp Productions. Field Smith also serves as lead director for the series.

While the series is likely to see all new players in Season 2, if any characters other than Elba’s return, it’s likely to be his family: Christine Adams played his estranged wife Marsha and Jude Cudjoe played their son Kai.

Season 1 costarred Archie Panjabi as a counter-terrorist agent, Max Beesley as Marsha’s boyfriend — who happens to be a cop — and Eve Myles as an invaluable air traffic controller.