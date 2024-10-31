Universal, Lego to Team Up on Trio of Films From Jake Kasdan, Patty Jenkins and Joe Cornish

Universal will team up with The Lego Group to co-produce a trio of untitled live-action films based around the popular toys, with Jake Kasdan, Patty Jenkins and Joe Cornish all set to direct.

Kasdan, who directed Sony’s revival of “Jumanji,” will direct his Lego film from a script written by Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul. Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows wrote a previous draft of the script. Jill Wilfert and Ryan Christians from The Lego Group will produce alongside Kasdan and Melvin Mar, who will produce through their company Detective Agency.

Jenkins will direct from a script she co-wrote with “Wonder Woman 1984” writing partner Geoff Johns. She will also produce through Wicious Pictures alongside Wilfert and Christians.

Cornish, director of “The Kid Who Would Be King,” will write his off a previous draft of the script by “Rick & Morty” writer Heather Anne Campbell, which was based on a treatment by Simon Rich. Wilfert and Christians will produce.

The deal comes 10 years after the release of “The Lego Movie” by Warner Bros., which earned critical acclaim and was a box office success with $468 million at the global box office. The Lego Group would go on to produce several more films at Warner Bros., including a direct sequel to “The Lego Movie” and spinoffs based around “Batman” and Lego’s own “Ninjago” toy line.

The Lego Group also recently worked with Universal’s specialty wing Focus Features on “Piece By Piece,” Morgan Neville’s Lego-themed documentary about the life and career of Pharrell Williams.

Universal’s executive vice president of Production Development Matt Reilly and director of Production Development Jacqueline Garell will oversee these projects for the studio.

