In an effort to keep film and TV productions in the United States, candidate for U.S. Senate Adam Schiff is knocking on the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ doors for a greater federal incentive that can compete with other countries that often host Hollywood’s projects.

“In order for the U.S. to maintain its standing as a leader in the film and television production industry and spur more American jobs, we must create competitive, labor-based incentives for U.S. production,” the California representative wrote in a letter to the government entities on Thursday.

The letter also requested data on how overseas incentives may impact the domestic industry.

“Both departments’ employment data in the screen production industry could illuminate what my constituents in Hollywood and across California have experienced firsthand: employment in film and television production has grown abroad over the past several decades, threatening job growth at home as more foreign countries provide meaningful production incentives,” Schiff said.

He went on to say that film and TV production is a “proven catalyst” for economic growth, tourism and job creation and mentioned that, in 2022, the industry generated nearly 2.75 million jobs and $242 billion in wages.

“Furthermore, regional production brings high-value inward investments in local industries as productions hire large local crew bases and utilize hundreds of local vendors with each project, spanning from vocational union jobs to highly creative, technology-forward jobs,” the letter read.

IATSE International president Matt Loeb supports the U.S. incentive push, saying it would balance out the playing field.

“We support the concept of a federal incentive for the creation of film and TV, provided the plan also has mechanisms to uphold labor standards,” Loeb said. “We are committed to saving America’s entertainment industry, and we look forward to working with our members, local unions, allies and lawmakers at all levels to get it done.”

As TheWrap previously reported, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a $420 million raise to the cap of the state’s tax incentive program from $330 million to $750 million, topping the $700 million cap of the New York tax credit program after it was raised to that amount from $420 million last year.

“We’re in a position that we can afford this, and we need to do this. This is about investing and recognizing that the world we invented is now competing against us,” Newsom said.