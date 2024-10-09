Netflix’s Brandon Riegg, ABC’s Rob Mills, The CW’s Heather Olander Set for First-Ever Unscripted Executive Summit

Hollywood’s top unscripted executives and producers will gather together at Los Angeles’ Skirball Cultural Center on Oct. 29 to attend the first-ever Unscripted Executive Summit.

The one-day event will explore the future of the industry, featuring panels on creative trends, emerging business models and investment strategies, IP and rights retention, international partnerships and co-productions, brand-driven content and more.

It will also include sessions with top buyers, including Netflix Non-Fiction Series and Sports VP Brandon Riegg, ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals’ Unscripted and Alternative EVP Rob Mills and The CW Network Unscripted Programming head Heather Olander.

The conference is hosted by unscripted production industry trade association NPACT and Talent Systems, the software company behind talent and crew discovery platforms Staff Me Up, Cast It Reach, Casting Networks and Spotlight.

“In this time of momentous change in the industry, we’re excited to bring top executives together to explore the strategies and innovations that will drive the successful future of unscripted content production,” NPACT general manager Michelle Van Kempen said in a Wednesday statement. “This first-ever, high-level summit is needed now more than ever and we look forward to working with our great partners at Talent Systems to make this an annual, must-attend event.”

“Since its early days, Staff Me Up has supported the industry at large with hiring, job placement and inclusion,” Talent Systems global business development SVP Daniel Rosenberg added. “This summit is a platform for key voices to focus collectively on the industry’s next chapter — it’s a major priority for us at Talent Systems and we’re delighted to launch this event with our friends at NPACT.”

The summit is open to top-level unscripted executives only and seating is limited. More information can be found here.