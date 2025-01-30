Uzo Aduba Investigates a White House Murder in Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix Whodunnit ‘The Residence’ | Video

Netflix has unveiled a teaser for Shonda Rhimes‘ “The Residence,” a new eight-episode whodunnit set to premiere March 20.

The series, which is based on Kate Andersen Brower’s book “The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House,” is set among the eclectic staff in the upstairs, downstairs and backstairs of the world’s most famous mansion.

As the logline states: “132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner.”

Uzo Aduba stars as Cordelia Cupp, a sharp consulting detective who works for the Metropolitan Police Department and has an unconventional style of communicating with people and analyzing human behavior.

“Mr. President, this house needs to be treated like a crime scene,” Aduba says in character in this first teaser while sitting in the Oval Office. “We have no idea who may have been involved in this. There’s a murderer out there. Or in here.”

The teaser then flips between a series of tantalizing images as a flute rapidly plays. These include a bloody knife, a chef throwing something against a wall and Giancarlo Esposito spying through a peep hole.

“Is he a suspect?” Randall Park’s character asks. “No,” Aduba shoots back.

“Is he not a suspect because he’s not a suspect or is he not a suspect because you don’t believe in suspects?” Park counters.

“Yes.” Watch the full teaser in all of its high-stakes yet quirky murder mystery charm, below:

Also starring are Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Julieth Restrepo, Mel Rodriguez, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Mary Wiseman.

“The Residence” is executive produced by showrunner Paul William Davies, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Liza Johnson. It premieres March 20 on Netflix.