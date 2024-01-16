‘The Creator’, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Lead Visual Effects Society Nominations

“The Last of Us” is the most nominated television project at the VES Awards

The Creator
"The Creator" (20th Century Studios)
“The Creator” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” led all films in nominations for the Visual Effects Society’s VES Awards, which were announced on Tuesday morning. The former film received seven nominations to lead all live-action features, while the latter received seven to lead the animated films.

“The Last of Us” was the most-nominated television project, with six nominations.

Other films with multiple nominations include “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” with six; “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” with four; and “John Wick: Chapter 4,” with three.

The seven nominations for “The Creator” and “Spider-Man” were far short of the record 14 nominations received by “Avatar: The Way of Water” last year. The VES Awards have 25 categories that cover photoreal and animated features, episodic work, commercials, games, and real-time, CG and student projects.

Nominees for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature category, the VES category that corresponds most closely with the Oscar for Best Visual Effects, the nominees are “The Creator,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Oppenheimer.”

“The Creator,” “Spider-Man” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” are also on the 10-film shortlist in the Oscars’ Best Visual Effects category, along with “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Napoleon” and “Society of the Snow,” which received two VES nominations each; “Godzilla Minus One” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” which received one each; and “Poor Things” and “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire,” which were not nominated for any VES Awards.

Nominees were selected by VES members who attended 39 special in-person and virtual nomination events over a 36-hour period.

Winners will be announced at the 222 annual VES Awards on Feb. 21 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Napoleon
The full list of nominees:

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Oppenheimer
The Creator

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
John Wick: Chapter 4
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Charley Henley
Nyad
Society of the Snow

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE
Ahsoka; Season 1; Dreams and Madness
Loki; Season 2; Glorious Purpose
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
The Last of Us; Season 1; Infected
The Mandalorian; Season 3; The Return

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE
A Murder at The End of the World; Season 1; Crypt
Citadel; Season 1; Secrets in Night Need Early Rains
Ted Lasso: Season 3; Mom City
The Crown; Season 6; Dis-Moi Oui
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty; Season 2; BEAT LA

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT
Alan Wake 2
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Immortals of Aveum
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mortal Kombat 1

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A COMMERCIAL
Accenture; Changing Tree
Apple; Air Pods Pro; Quiet The Noise
Coca-Cola; Masterpiece
Jean Paul Gaultier; Divine Perfume
Virgin Media; Goat Glider

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT
Hypersphere 360; SeaWorld Abu Dhabi
Postcard From Earth
Rembrandt Immersive Artwork
The Marvels: Goose the Flerken Cat
Zootopia: Hot Pursuit

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom; Topo the Octopus
Godzilla Minus One; Godzilla
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; Rocket
Wonka; Oompa Loompa

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Elemental; Ember
Elemental; Wade
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; Spot
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem; Superfly

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, GAME CINEMATIC OR REAL-TIME PROJECT
Diablo IV; Inarius and Lilith Cinematic; Lilith
Shadow and Bone; Season 2; No Funerals; Nichevo’ya the Shadow Monster
The Last of Us; Endure & Survive; Bloater
The Nevers; It’s a Good Day; Robot Dog
Virgin Media; Goat Glider; The Goat

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; Knowhere
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny; Underwater Wreck Environment
John Wick: Chapter 4; Place de Étoile
The Creator; Floating Village

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget; Chicken Island
Elemental; Element City
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; Mumbattan City
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem; Midtown Manhattan

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, GAME CINEMATIC OR REAL-TIME PROJECT
Loki; Season 2: 1983; World’s Fair White City
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds; The Broken Circle
The Last of Us; Look for the Light; Salt Lake City
The Last of Us: Post-Outbreak Boston

OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Migration
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Creator

OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; The Arête
Peter Pan & Wendy; Jolly Roger
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; Spider HQ
The Creator; Nomad

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Napoleon
Nyad; Stormy Waters
The Creator
The Nun 2

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
The Super Mario Bros. Movie

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, GAME CINEMATIC OR REAL-TIME PROJECT
Citadel; Secrets in Night Need Early Rains; Ocean Water
Invasion; Season 2; A Voice from the Other Side
Loki; Season 2; Science/Fiction; Spaghettification
The Mandalorian; Season 3; Lake Monster Attack Water
Willow; Children of the Wyrm; Crone Duststorm and Magical Effects

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4; Apartment Massacre Videogame Style
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Creator; Bar
The Creator; Spaceships

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE
The Last of Us; Endure and Survive; Infected Horde Battle
The Last of Us; Infected; Boston
The Mandalorian; Season 3; The Return
Willow; Children of the Wyrm

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL
Accenture; Changing Tree
Coca-Cola; Masterpiece
Smirnoff; Cocktail
Starfield

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT
I’m a Virgo
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Society of the Snow

EMERGING TECHNOLOGY AWARD
Blue Beetle; Machine Learning Cloth
Elemental; Volumetric Neural Style Transfer
The Flash; Volumetric Capture
Wish; Dynamic Screen Space Textures for Coherent Stylization

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT (AWARD SPONSORED BY AUTODESK)
Au 8ème Jour
L’Animal Sauce Ail
Aurélien Duchez
Loup y es-tu?
Silhouette

Society of the Snow | How I Did It
Steve Pond has been writing about film, music, pop culture and the entertainment industry for more than 40 years. He has served as TheWrap’s awards editor and executive editor, awards since joining the company in 2009. Steve began his career writing about music for the Los Angeles Times, where he remained a contributor for more…

