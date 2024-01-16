“The Creator” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” led all films in nominations for the Visual Effects Society’s VES Awards, which were announced on Tuesday morning. The former film received seven nominations to lead all live-action features, while the latter received seven to lead the animated films.
“The Last of Us” was the most-nominated television project, with six nominations.
Other films with multiple nominations include “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” with six; “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” with four; and “John Wick: Chapter 4,” with three.
The seven nominations for “The Creator” and “Spider-Man” were far short of the record 14 nominations received by “Avatar: The Way of Water” last year. The VES Awards have 25 categories that cover photoreal and animated features, episodic work, commercials, games, and real-time, CG and student projects.
Nominees for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature category, the VES category that corresponds most closely with the Oscar for Best Visual Effects, the nominees are “The Creator,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Oppenheimer.”
“The Creator,” “Spider-Man” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” are also on the 10-film shortlist in the Oscars’ Best Visual Effects category, along with “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Napoleon” and “Society of the Snow,” which received two VES nominations each; “Godzilla Minus One” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” which received one each; and “Poor Things” and “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire,” which were not nominated for any VES Awards.
Nominees were selected by VES members who attended 39 special in-person and virtual nomination events over a 36-hour period.
Winners will be announced at the 222 annual VES Awards on Feb. 21 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
The full list of nominees:
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Oppenheimer
The Creator
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
John Wick: Chapter 4
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Charley Henley
Nyad
Society of the Snow
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE
Ahsoka; Season 1; Dreams and Madness
Loki; Season 2; Glorious Purpose
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
The Last of Us; Season 1; Infected
The Mandalorian; Season 3; The Return
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE
A Murder at The End of the World; Season 1; Crypt
Citadel; Season 1; Secrets in Night Need Early Rains
Ted Lasso: Season 3; Mom City
The Crown; Season 6; Dis-Moi Oui
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty; Season 2; BEAT LA
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT
Alan Wake 2
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Immortals of Aveum
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mortal Kombat 1
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A COMMERCIAL
Accenture; Changing Tree
Apple; Air Pods Pro; Quiet The Noise
Coca-Cola; Masterpiece
Jean Paul Gaultier; Divine Perfume
Virgin Media; Goat Glider
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT
Hypersphere 360; SeaWorld Abu Dhabi
Postcard From Earth
Rembrandt Immersive Artwork
The Marvels: Goose the Flerken Cat
Zootopia: Hot Pursuit
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom; Topo the Octopus
Godzilla Minus One; Godzilla
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; Rocket
Wonka; Oompa Loompa
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Elemental; Ember
Elemental; Wade
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; Spot
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem; Superfly
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, GAME CINEMATIC OR REAL-TIME PROJECT
Diablo IV; Inarius and Lilith Cinematic; Lilith
Shadow and Bone; Season 2; No Funerals; Nichevo’ya the Shadow Monster
The Last of Us; Endure & Survive; Bloater
The Nevers; It’s a Good Day; Robot Dog
Virgin Media; Goat Glider; The Goat
OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; Knowhere
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny; Underwater Wreck Environment
John Wick: Chapter 4; Place de Étoile
The Creator; Floating Village
OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget; Chicken Island
Elemental; Element City
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; Mumbattan City
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem; Midtown Manhattan
OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, GAME CINEMATIC OR REAL-TIME PROJECT
Loki; Season 2: 1983; World’s Fair White City
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds; The Broken Circle
The Last of Us; Look for the Light; Salt Lake City
The Last of Us: Post-Outbreak Boston
OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Migration
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Creator
OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; The Arête
Peter Pan & Wendy; Jolly Roger
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; Spider HQ
The Creator; Nomad
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Napoleon
Nyad; Stormy Waters
The Creator
The Nun 2
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, GAME CINEMATIC OR REAL-TIME PROJECT
Citadel; Secrets in Night Need Early Rains; Ocean Water
Invasion; Season 2; A Voice from the Other Side
Loki; Season 2; Science/Fiction; Spaghettification
The Mandalorian; Season 3; Lake Monster Attack Water
Willow; Children of the Wyrm; Crone Duststorm and Magical Effects
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4; Apartment Massacre Videogame Style
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Creator; Bar
The Creator; Spaceships
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE
The Last of Us; Endure and Survive; Infected Horde Battle
The Last of Us; Infected; Boston
The Mandalorian; Season 3; The Return
Willow; Children of the Wyrm
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL
Accenture; Changing Tree
Coca-Cola; Masterpiece
Smirnoff; Cocktail
Starfield
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT
I’m a Virgo
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Society of the Snow
EMERGING TECHNOLOGY AWARD
Blue Beetle; Machine Learning Cloth
Elemental; Volumetric Neural Style Transfer
The Flash; Volumetric Capture
Wish; Dynamic Screen Space Textures for Coherent Stylization
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT (AWARD SPONSORED BY AUTODESK)
Au 8ème Jour
L’Animal Sauce Ail
Aurélien Duchez
Loup y es-tu?
Silhouette
