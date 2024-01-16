“The Creator” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” led all films in nominations for the Visual Effects Society’s VES Awards, which were announced on Tuesday morning. The former film received seven nominations to lead all live-action features, while the latter received seven to lead the animated films.

“The Last of Us” was the most-nominated television project, with six nominations.

Other films with multiple nominations include “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” with six; “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” with four; and “John Wick: Chapter 4,” with three.

The seven nominations for “The Creator” and “Spider-Man” were far short of the record 14 nominations received by “Avatar: The Way of Water” last year. The VES Awards have 25 categories that cover photoreal and animated features, episodic work, commercials, games, and real-time, CG and student projects.

Nominees for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature category, the VES category that corresponds most closely with the Oscar for Best Visual Effects, the nominees are “The Creator,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Oppenheimer.”

“The Creator,” “Spider-Man” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” are also on the 10-film shortlist in the Oscars’ Best Visual Effects category, along with “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Napoleon” and “Society of the Snow,” which received two VES nominations each; “Godzilla Minus One” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” which received one each; and “Poor Things” and “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire,” which were not nominated for any VES Awards.

Nominees were selected by VES members who attended 39 special in-person and virtual nomination events over a 36-hour period.

Winners will be announced at the 222 annual VES Awards on Feb. 21 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The full list of nominees:

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Oppenheimer

The Creator

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

John Wick: Chapter 4

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Charley Henley

Nyad

Society of the Snow

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

Ahsoka; Season 1; Dreams and Madness

Loki; Season 2; Glorious Purpose

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

The Last of Us; Season 1; Infected

The Mandalorian; Season 3; The Return

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

A Murder at The End of the World; Season 1; Crypt

Citadel; Season 1; Secrets in Night Need Early Rains

Ted Lasso: Season 3; Mom City

The Crown; Season 6; Dis-Moi Oui

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty; Season 2; BEAT LA

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT

Alan Wake 2

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Immortals of Aveum

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A COMMERCIAL

Accenture; Changing Tree

Apple; Air Pods Pro; Quiet The Noise

Coca-Cola; Masterpiece

Jean Paul Gaultier; Divine Perfume

Virgin Media; Goat Glider

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT

Hypersphere 360; SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

Postcard From Earth

Rembrandt Immersive Artwork

The Marvels: Goose the Flerken Cat

Zootopia: Hot Pursuit

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom; Topo the Octopus

Godzilla Minus One; Godzilla

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; Rocket

Wonka; Oompa Loompa

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Elemental; Ember

Elemental; Wade

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; Spot

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem; Superfly

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, GAME CINEMATIC OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

Diablo IV; Inarius and Lilith Cinematic; Lilith

Shadow and Bone; Season 2; No Funerals; Nichevo’ya the Shadow Monster

The Last of Us; Endure & Survive; Bloater

The Nevers; It’s a Good Day; Robot Dog

Virgin Media; Goat Glider; The Goat

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; Knowhere

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny; Underwater Wreck Environment

John Wick: Chapter 4; Place de Étoile

The Creator; Floating Village

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget; Chicken Island

Elemental; Element City

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; Mumbattan City

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem; Midtown Manhattan

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, GAME CINEMATIC OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

Loki; Season 2: 1983; World’s Fair White City

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds; The Broken Circle

The Last of Us; Look for the Light; Salt Lake City

The Last of Us: Post-Outbreak Boston

OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Migration

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Creator

OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; The Arête

Peter Pan & Wendy; Jolly Roger

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; Spider HQ

The Creator; Nomad

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Napoleon

Nyad; Stormy Waters

The Creator

The Nun 2

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, GAME CINEMATIC OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

Citadel; Secrets in Night Need Early Rains; Ocean Water

Invasion; Season 2; A Voice from the Other Side

Loki; Season 2; Science/Fiction; Spaghettification

The Mandalorian; Season 3; Lake Monster Attack Water

Willow; Children of the Wyrm; Crone Duststorm and Magical Effects

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4; Apartment Massacre Videogame Style

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Creator; Bar

The Creator; Spaceships

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE

The Last of Us; Endure and Survive; Infected Horde Battle

The Last of Us; Infected; Boston

The Mandalorian; Season 3; The Return

Willow; Children of the Wyrm

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL

Accenture; Changing Tree

Coca-Cola; Masterpiece

Smirnoff; Cocktail

Starfield

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT

I’m a Virgo

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Society of the Snow

EMERGING TECHNOLOGY AWARD

Blue Beetle; Machine Learning Cloth

Elemental; Volumetric Neural Style Transfer

The Flash; Volumetric Capture

Wish; Dynamic Screen Space Textures for Coherent Stylization

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT (AWARD SPONSORED BY AUTODESK)

Au 8ème Jour

L’Animal Sauce Ail

Aurélien Duchez

Loup y es-tu?

Silhouette