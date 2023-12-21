The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences have released the shortlists for 10 categories in the Oscars race for 2023, and only one film – Ridley Scott’s epic “Napoleon” – has landed on the shortlists for Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects and Sound.

Films that landed on two out of three of the shortlists included “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Poor Things,” “Oppenheimer,” “Maestro,” “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Society of the Snow,” and “Ferrari.”

The Makeup and Hairstyling category includes biopic like “Maestro,” “Golda,” “Ferrari” and “Napoleon,” as per usual with the lineup. But the list also made room for pure genre enterprises such as the bloody Dracula saga “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” and Ari Aster’s ambitious, polarizing “Beau Is Afraid” (which, like “Napoleon,” starred Joaquin Phoenix).

Best Sound’s shortlist, now in its third year of early release, is dominated by action films such as “The Creator,” “Ferrari” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” in addition to quieter entries such as David Fincher’s moody “The Killer” and Jonathan Glazer’s dread-filled “The Zone of Interest.”

For the category of Best Visual Effects, blockbusters appear in the lineup, including the current hit “Godzilla Minus One” (and current art house hit “Poor Things”), plus summer sequels “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” in addition to more realistic historical recreations “Napoleon” and “Society of the Snow.” Notably absent was “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which staged much of the 1920s-era Osage Nation via VFX.

“Oppenheimer,” another large-scale film and one which used largely practical effects, was not eligible to make the VFX shortlist because it had been surprisingly left off the longer list of 20 films from which the shortlist was chosen.

The nominations voting period will run from Jan. 11-16, 2024, with the official nominations announcement on Jan. 23.

Check out the complete shortlists in these three Oscars categories below.

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING:

“Beau Is Afraid”

“Ferrari”

“Golda”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter”

“Maestro”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

SOUND:

“Barbie”

“The Creator”

“Ferrari”

“The Killer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

VISUAL EFFECTS:

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

“Poor Things”

“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire”

“Society of the Snow”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

The final Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, with the 96th Academy Awards airing on ABC on March 10, 2023.

