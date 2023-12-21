The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has revealed the shortlisted films in contention for the Best Live Action Short and Best Animated Short Oscar categories for the 2024 Oscars.

15 films advance in the Best Live Action Short Film category, including Pedro Almodovar’s “Strange Way of Life” starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal and Wes Anderson’s Roald Dahl adaptation for Netflix “The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar.” David Oyelowo’s “The After,” the Ben Whishaw-fronted “Good Boy” and the John Travolta-starring “The Shepherd” also made the cut.

For the first time, Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.

Members from all branches are once again invited to participate in the nominations round, but must watch all 15 films to vote.

“The After”

“The Anne Frank Gift Shop”

“An Avocado Pit”

“Bienvenidos a Los Angeles”

“Dead Cat”

“Good Boy”

“Invincible”

“Invisible Border”

“Knight of Fortune”

“The One Note Man”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Shepherd”

“Strange Way of Life”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

“Yellow”

And 15 films advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 96th Academy Awards, including Disney’s 100th anniversary film “Once Upon a Studio.” Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

“Boom”

“Eeva”

“Humo (Smoke)”

“I’m Hip”

“A Kind of Testament”

“Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)”

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Once upon a Studio”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“Pete”

“27”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

“Wild Summon”

