Village Roadshow CEO Steve Mosko Steps Down Following Layoffs, Pay Scandal

Village Roadshow CEO Steve Mosko has stepped down following recent layoffs and a pay scandal with the Writer’s Guild.

The former exec joined the company in 2018.

Village Roadshow has backed numerous titles including “Joker,” “The Matrix Resurrections” and “Mad Max: Fury Road” to name a few.

The company previously worked with Warner Brothers however, Village Roadshow has been arbitrating with the studio over the previous regime’s decision to release 2021’s “The Matrix Resurrections” on HBO Max.

Back in December, the Writer’s Guild issued a stop work order against the company for stiffing multiple writers.

“It has come to the Guild’s attention that over the last few months Village Roadshow hasn’t paid writers on numerous projects. Village Roadshow owes writers compensation, interest, and benefit contributions but has refused to pay. As such, the Guild has determined that Village Roadshow is not reliable or financially responsible and requires the posting of a bond to protect writers. Village Roadshow has, to date, refused to do so,” WGA leadership previously said in a memo. “As a result, Village Roadshow is on the WGA strike list until further notice.”

Village Roadshow is owned by Vine Alternative Investments.

Prior to joining Village Roadshow, Mosko spent 24 years at Sony Pictures Entertainment, 16 of those running global television.

Variety first reported the news.