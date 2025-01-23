SAG-AFTRA, Telemundo Reach Tentative Agreement for Spanish-Language TV Performers

SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative deal on Thursday with Telemundo Television Studios to cover Spanish-language TV performers through 2028.

Further details on the agreement will be made public following approval by the guild’s national board. SAG-AFTRA first reached a deal with the United States’ largest employer of Spanish-language talent in 2018, negotiating wage increases as well as participation by the NBCUniversal-owned network in the guild’s health and pension plan.

“This was a crucial and productive negotiation, and I’m grateful to my fellow negotiating committee members and our staff for their dedicated work in securing this deal,” said SAG-AFTRA Negotiating Committee Chair Carmen Olivares. “It’s an honor to serve my fellow Spanish-language television performers, and I’m proud to be able to secure these new terms on their behalf.”

SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, “My deepest thanks to Negotiating Committee Chair Carmen Olivares and all of the members of the negotiating committee, alongside our extraordinary negotiating staff, for your dedication to bringing your colleagues a groundbreaking contract that addresses their needs and ensures the terms and compensation performers deserve. I look forward to presenting this agreement to the National Board.”

Javier Pons, Executive Vice President for Telemundo Television Studios said, “This updated agreement represents the commitment of Telemundo Studios to its talented performer community, and the continued development of a productive relationship with SAG-AFTRA.”