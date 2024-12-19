“Virgin River” is all about the ambiance. The cozy romance transports viewers to a tight-knit community tucked away in the scenic town of Virgin River, but the sounds are just as important as the sights in setting that scene. Especially in Season 6!

Netflix’s “Virgin River” always sets its scenes to a soundtrack full of folksy melodies and gentle acoustics, but Season 6 puts music front and center in the love story between Mel’s biological parents, which transports viewers back to Virgin River in the ’70s when her father was an aspiring musician. It even prominently features an original song by The Lumineers’ Wesley Schultz titled “This Heart of Mine.”

It’s a jam-packed soundtrack as usual, so if you’re trying to keep track of the needle drops, here’s a handy guide to all the songs in “Virgin River” Season 6.

‘Virgin River’ Season 6 Soundtrack

“Lavender Girl” by Caamp

“Better for That” by David Elliott

“Blues at Twilight” by Art Pepper

“Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green

“American Pie” by Don McLean

“Tomorrow’s Gonna Be a Brighter Day” by Jim Croce

“I Will” by Garrett Kato

“Stand by You” by Saint Middleton, Jeffrey East & Silverberg

“Ready or Not” by Drakeford

“First Car Feeling” by Brittney Spencer

“How I Make Moves” by Just the Empress

“We Got It” by Saint Middleton & Plappert

“Pony” by Leon Bridges

“Hanging on to You” by Melissa Carper

“Nightmares” by Two Feet

“Theme From Love Story” by Francis Lai

“What Got Into You” by Kieran Rhodes

“Liquid Love” by Billie Marten

“River” by Texada

“Take Me Home (feat. Nadia Reid)” by The Paper Kites

“Hard to Tell” by Sons of the East

“Kindness of All Kinds” by Amy Stroup

“Moments” by Hollow Coves

“To Build a Home (feat. Patrick Watson)” by The Cinematic Opera

“Horses on the Range” by Timmy Curran

“Welcome Home” by Radical Face

“Heavenly Day” by Patty Griffin

“The Way I Am” by Ingrid Michaelson

“These Days Are Golden” by Margot Todd

“Sweet Disposition” by Leah Nobel

“Abstract (Psychopomp)” by Hozier

“This Heart of Mine” by Wesley Schultz

All six seasons of “Virgin River” are now streaming on Netflix.