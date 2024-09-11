The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards are on the horizon once again, and as usual, the show promises to bring a night of familiar faces and exciting performances.

Most notably, Taylor Swift – who is the most nominated artist for the second year in a row – has a chance to become the all-time winningest artist in the history of the award show. Beyoncé currently holds the title and has a chance to extend that lead with wins of her own on Wednesday night.

Beyoncé has 25 awards compared to Swift’s 23. Although the “Tortured Poets Department” artist earned 10 nominations this year, and Beyoncé earned noms for “Texas Hold ‘Em” that could keep her lead intact.

Here’s everything you need to know about where, when and how to watch the 2024 VMAs.

When are the 2024 VMAs?

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards air Wednesday, Sept. 11.

What time do the VMAs start?

The VMAs air at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sept. 11. It’s produced live from UBS Arena in New York.

How can you watch the VMAs?

If you want to watch the VMAs live and have cable, you can check it out on MTV. The awards will also be simulcast on BET, BET Her, CMT, CC, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

Can you stream the VMAs?

Yes, you can. The VMAs will be streaming on YouTube TV and Hulu+ Live. The show’s preshow will also be available for streaming on YouTube.

Who is hosting the VMAs?

Megan Thee Stallion – who dropped her third album over the summer – will host and perform at the 2024 VMAs.