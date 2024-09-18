Warner Bros. Discovery Adds Daniel E. Sanchez to Board of Directors

Daniel E. Sanchez will join Warner Bros. Discovery’s board of directors, effective Oct. 1, and stand for election by the company’s stockholders at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the company announced on Wednesday.

At its recent meeting, the board adopted a resolution to increase the size of the board to 12 directors and also voted at that time to add Sanchez as an independent director.

“Dan’s legal background, business experience and exceptional service on the Discovery, Inc. board make him a positive addition to WBD’s board,” Samuel A. DiPiazza, Jr., board chair at WBD, said in a statement to TheWrap. “The company and the industry are in a time of exceptional change, and with that comes exceptional opportunity. Dan will be an important voice as the board advises on growth plans, evolving consumer preferences and strategic initiatives.”

Sanchez is an accomplished attorney and a seasoned public company director who will bring a unique perspective to the board. He currently serves as a member of the board of directors for Liberty Global Ltd. and also Liberty Latin America Ltd.

From May 2017 until April 2022, Sanchez was a member of the Discovery, Inc. board of directors and previously served on the boards of Starz and Lionsgate, providing him important public company board experience and familiarity with many of WBD’s assets as well as the larger media ecosystem.

From January 2007 until his prior retirement in 2021, Sanchez was in legal private practice, representing individual and business clients in a variety of non-litigation areas. In 2012, Sanchez earned his master’s degree in tax law (LL.M.) and subsequently focused his practice on the area of tax planning. This legal expertise will enable Sanchez to assist the board in developing strategies that take into consideration a wide range of issues resulting from the application and evolution of tax laws and regulations.