‘Wear Whatever the F You Want’ From ‘What Not to Wear’ Alum Clinton Kelly and Stacy London Set at Prime Video

Prime Video is moving further into the reality space with “Wear Whatever the F You Want,” a new series hosted and executive produced by Clinton Kelly and Stacy London. The eight-episode series will mark the pair’s first on-camera collaboration in more than a decade after “What Not to Wear” ended in 2013.

The upcoming style transformation show will focus on a series of clients. Over the course of a couple of days, Kelly and London will empower them to “live out their fashion fantasy and find their style truth,” a press release for the series reads.

“The world has changed a lot since the run of ‘What Not to Wear,’ and, thankfully, so have we. These days, we have zero interest in telling people what to do, based on society’s norms — because there are no more norms!” Kelly and London said in a joint statement to press. “However, style is still an important form of communication, and we’re excited to show new clients how to align their personal messaging with their life goals. It’s time to celebrate individual style, not prescribe it.”

“Since Clinton and Stacy first appeared on television, they have remained at the forefront of showing us how to use fashion as a means of self-empowerment. Their playful banter and distinct approach have helped instill confidence in viewers for almost two decades,” Lauren Anderson, head of brand and content innovation for Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement. Anderson teased the series will include “expertise and inspiration; chemistry and warmth; and, of course, their signature, enviable style.”

The reality offering will be exclusively available on Amazon’s Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. In addition to Kelly and London, other EPs include Sandy Varo Jarrell, Suzanne Rauscher, Justin Rae Barnes and Janelle Couture. Barnes will also serve as showrunner. All3Media’s Bright Spot Content and Amazon MGM Studios produce the series.

“What Not to Wear” ran for 10 years and 10 seasons on TLC. The makeover show involved participants being nominated by friends and family members and originally focused on transformations for both men and women before focusing solely on women. The original series became known for its strict fashion rules.

This reunion is remarkable as Kelly and London were part of a fairly public feud for roughly a decade. In his book “I Hate Everyone, Except You,” Kelly wrote that the two “loved each other and despised each other,” a description that London admitted was justified even though it “upset” her and Kelly maintains was taken out of context. The two resolved their tensions in 2023.

“When you grow up a bit — and we did grow up on television — there’s a lot of points of pride that I don’t think either of us were willing to talk to. I mean, I let it all hang out,” London told “TODAY with Hoda and Jenna” last year. “I told Clinton everything that made me sad, everything that hurt me, every way I thought I hurt him.”

“Wear Whatever the F You Want” also continues Prime Video’s push into the reality space. The streamer already announced a partnership with MrBeast for the competition series “Beast Games” as well as a remake of “American Gladiators.” Previous reality series from the streamer include “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” the global “LOL: Last One Laughing” standup competition franchise and “007: Road to a Million,” with Brian Cox playing the show’s mastermind. Prime Video is also set to debut the game show “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” this fall.