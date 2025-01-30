‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Teaser: Jenna Ortega Stares Down Tyler in Netflix First Look

We finally have a clue about “Wednesday” Season 2, and it is all thanks to a promotional clip from Netflix. The streaming giant slipped in a teaser for the new installment into a reel that was shown during its Next on Netflix event for 2025.

The promo reel in question serves as a celebration of nearly every major Netflix original. The video opens on a young woman who is bored during a work meeting and tries to covertly watch “Stranger Things” on Netflix. The signature “Tudum” of the app does not just pique the interest of all of her co-workers; it literally sucks her into the world of Netflix originals.

After crawling over the heads of several “Squid Game” guards, our Netflix-loving hero finds herself in an elevator. Seconds after she enters it, the lights flicker and the mirror behind her breaks, morphing into the signature smiley face of “Black Mirror,” which is expected to release its seventh season later this year. When the elevator doors finally open, she is now wearing a Nevermore Academy uniform, complete with her hair plaited in Wednesday Adams’ two signature braids and Thing resting on her shoulder.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3awNa95Aw8

She follows Thing through a dusty library, and he tosses her a book. That is when the sizzle reel really gets exciting.

Portrayed as a vision, the clip shows the gates of Willowhill, the psychiatric hospital where Francoise Galpin was taken after she unlocked her hyde, a deadly monster that is unleashed through trauma. If you need a refresher, Francoise was the late mother of Wednesday’s friend-turned-enemy Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), who was also one of the main antagonists of Season 1. She was also friends with Wednesday’s mom, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

The clip goes on to show Tyler chained to a wall as Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) stares him down before the sizzle reel shifts gears once again.

Wednesday” Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2025, though an exact date has yet to be given. Watch the full clip above.